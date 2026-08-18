Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Gives Drew Allar Update Before Preseason Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers are days away from facing the New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Typically, Steelers fans have an attitude similar to how Aaron Rodgers feels about preseason games. But that’s probably not the case this year.

With every exhibition contest, Steelers Nation gets another chance to watch how their young quarterbacks are progressing.

On Monday, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy offered an update on what he’s seen with Will Howard and Drew Allar. McCarthy spoke very highly of how far along Allar has come since being a third-round pick about four month ago.

“My first encounter with him was at the combine. His face was beet red, and we were rocking and rolling and had a good football conversation,” McCarthy told Steelers reporters Monday. “But I was impressed with him in Indianapolis, and I looked at his first impression that he made in the rookie orientation. Everybody here was there. I thought he did a really nice job and handled the volume that we threw at him and that amount of throwing we asked him to do on that weekend, and then the next hurdle jumping into the OTAs. [Allar and Howard have] improved a lot.”

“We’re got two fine young quarterbacks here, and I’m excited about their future.”

Allar and Howard added to that excitement in the preseason opener. Allar completed 10 of 13 passes for 153 yards with two touchdowns. One of his completion went for a 74-yard gain.

Howard was 7-for-9 with 86 yards. He missed throwing a touchdown to tight end Robert Tonyan by one yard.