‘Craziest Move’ With Drew Allar Floated as Possible for Steelers

With Aaron Rodgers back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to navigate possessing four quarterbacks they want on their 53-man roster. It’s a difficult situation that has a few different potential solutions. But pundits don’t see a scenario (barring injury) where third-round rookie Drew Allar wasn’t one of the team’s two backups this fall.

Well, that was the case until this week.

On Monday, NFL analyst Chris Simms explained on an NBC Sports podcast why Allar shouldn’t be considered safe for a roster spot in 2026.

“I wouldn’t be shocking if it was the other way around,” said Simms of Allar being released instead of Will Howard. “For all the things you just said about Drew Allar. It’s raw. That’s why I couldn’t get behind the pick. I like the kid. He’s big. His arm is strong.

“But the throwing motion, the drops, the offense that he was in, it’s all bad.

“He could be so raw that they get through training camp and they go, they can’t make him the third either.”

Allar is entering his first summer as an NFL quarterback. The Steelers selected him at No. 76 overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Is Drew Allar a Steelers 2026 Cut Candidate?

More than anything, Simms’ take on Allar’s chances at a Steelers roster spot this August proves fans can get any opinion.

Sure, anything is possible. But just about every Steelers fan and pundit very likely would be shocked if the team released Allar.

SI on Steelers’ Jacob Punturi called it the “craziest move possible.” Punturi also referred to Simms’ opinion as “simply too stupid to engage with.”