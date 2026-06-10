Rookie QB Drew Allar Speaks out on Progress at Steelers Offseason Workouts

Quarterback Drew Allar is a project in every sense of the word. The Pittsburgh Steelers have hope the project turns into the organization’s next franchise quarterback.

It always takes time for projects to come together. But Allar appears to already be showing signs of improvement during the final week of Steelers offseason workouts.

The rookie quarterback said that himself while speaking to reporters Tuesday.

“I feel a lot more comfortable physically,” Allar said to the media after Tuesday’s practice. “Feel like you can see that in my tape from 7-on-7 reps and even team reps that I’ve gotten.

“I look like I’m playing slower, which is a good thing. I’m thinking fast, but my feet are playing slow.

“I’m on time and in rhythm. I know when I’m not in rhythm just based off my feet. So, I feel like I’ve really grown in that area.”

Steelers’ Drew Allar Addresses Offseason Progress Before Rookie Season

The consensus on Allar entering the 2026 NFL Draft was the Penn State quarterback had the tools to be an elite passer at the next level. But, he would also need significant improvement in several areas to succeed.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein argued his confidence, poise and recognition were places where Allar needed to lay a foundation to be great in the NFL. Otherwise, Zierlein wrote he would just be an average backup with “high-end traits.”

The very first area the Steelers emphasized with Allar at practice was his footwork. In theory, with better footwork, Allar will be more accurate and make better decisions, which should result in giving him more confidence.

Allar has been working on his footwork for about a month with the Steelers. He began footwork drills at the team’s rookie minicamp from May 8-10.

At that time, the Steelers began breaking Allar’s old habits and creating new ones with his feet.

“Allar moved through [a footwork] drill and many others Saturday morning at half speed as the coaching staff essentially uninstalled his old hardware and began rebuilding his fundamentals from the ground up,” wrote ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on May 13.

It’s a great sign Allar already feels better about his footwork. By no means is he a finished product. But even with 2026 likely a redshirt year for Allar, it’s vital the young quarterback shows signs of progress.

Will Allar Be Steelers QB3 in 2026 NFL Season?

Allar showing progress in offseason workouts is a great sign. The question is how much progress will the rookie be able to make over the summer.

Aaron Rodgers returned to be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback. That puts Mason Rudolph and Will Howard in competition for the team’s backup role.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has talked about how much he loves all four quarterbacks. But more than likely, the team won’t want to keep four signal-callers.

To avoid four quarterbacks, though, the Steelers have to be confident Allar can be the team’s emergency No. 3 quarterback.

It’s not a hugely important role. Pittsburgh’s No. 3 quarterback didn’t play at all last season. In 2024, the Steelers QB3 played on only one drive the entire campaign.

But a team with Super Bowl aspirations can hardly take for granted that it will experience great health behind center for a third straight season, especially with a 42-year-old starter.

If the Steelers don’t see Allar capable of running the offense, at least for a brief period of time, then the team may have to find a way to include Rudolph and Howard, along with Allar, on the roster in late August.