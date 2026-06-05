Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth Delivers Strong Message on Rookie QB Drew Allar

First and foremost, tight end Pat Freiermuth has been working hard on developing his chemistry with veteran Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Freiermuth has also continued to work with one of his longest teammates Mason Rudolph and quarterback Will Howard. But that doesn’t mean Freiermuth hasn’t also spent time with rookie signal-caller Drew Allar.

Through mandatory minicamp this week, Freiermuth liked what he saw in Allar.

“It’s been cool to kind of work with a Penn State guy,” said Freiermuth on the Steelers YouTube channel. “It’s just been cool to see him here.

“First couple days as a pro is really tough on a rookie. New team, new building. And it’s been tough, but he’s been really progressing really well.”

Pat Freiermuth Shares Early Impressions of Rookie Drew Allar

Freiermuth and Allar didn’t overlap during their times at Penn State. But they share the Nittany Lions connection nonetheless.

That’s always meaningful for building teammate relationships. But it’s definitely the case with the veteran tight end, who is a proud Penn State alum.

Freiermuth’s early pride for Allar, though, goes beyond their school connection. The tight end sees the rookie quarterback already growing.

“He led the team down on a two-minute drive the other day,” added Freiermuth. “It’s been great to see him get more comfortable in the locker room and the offense.”

Allar put together strong sophomore and junior seasons for the Nittany Lions. As a junior in 2024, Allar averaged 8.4 yards per attempt with 24 touchdowns versus eight interceptions.

He also led Penn State to the College Football Playoffs semifinals.

Allar, though, along with his team, struggled early in 2025. He then suffered a season-ending broken ankle in October, which limited his final college season to six games.

The Steelers picked Allar at No. 76 overall in the third round.

Drew Allar’s Sky-High Potential

It’s not a bad sign for Allar to be impressive to his new veteran teammates. But ultimately, Allar will receive his first true tests in the league during the preseason.

At that point, the Steelers will have a better idea of whether the rookie will be ready to be a QB3 this fall.

Most draft analysts this spring raved about Allar’s potential but considered him a raw prospect.

“Allar looks the part with prototypical size and an effortless arm that can make any NFL throw. However, inconsistent touch and ball placement are a major hindrance,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “In big moments and big games, he hasn’t proven he can rise to the occasion or sustain efficiency.

“Mechanical fixes are possible, but confidence, poise and recognition must be the foundation of any rebound. Allar projects as an average backup with high-end traits.”

If the Steelers feel comfortable with Allar an injury or two away from playing this fall, then the team could part ways with either Rudolph or Howard. But if Allar proves not to be pro-ready during the preseason, then the Steelers could be in a position of needing to find a way to keep four quarterbacks.

Allar, though, appears to be off to a decent start, according to his veteran tight end.