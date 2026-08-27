Ben Roethlisberger Offers New Steelers QB Plan for Preseason Finale

After the preseason opener, Ben Roethlisberger called on the Pittsburgh Steelers giving quarterback Will Howard more opportunities instead of Mason Rudolph. Now, “Big Ben” wants to see more of Drew Allar.

At least, Roethlisberger wants to see more of Allar in the first half of the preseason finale. That’s what he argued on the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast on Tuesday.

“I would this week flip-flop them to make it equal opportunity,” Roethlisberger said of Howard and Allar. “It was very apparent as we get to Drew [Allar] that Drew’s struggles came mostly in my opinion because of the struggles of the o-line. He struggled because the line struggled.”

In Week 2 of the preseason, Howard played the entire first half while Allar received all the quarterback snaps during the second half.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t reveal to reporters Tuesday who will start in Week 3 of the preseason. But McCarthy said the two young quarterbacks — Howard and Allar — will play.

Ben Roethlisberger Argues Drew Allar Should Start for Steelers in Preseason Week 3

Roethlisberger’s point is well taken. While Howard received snaps who could play significant snaps for the Steelers this fall, such as Roman Wilson and Broderick Jones, Allar played with guys who won’t be on the 53-man roster or even the practice squad.

It showed in Allar’s performance. The offensive line wasn’t sharp in the second half versus the New York Jets. Furthermore, his pass-catchers didn’t make routine catches.

Allar, though, is going to be on the team. So while it would be fair to him to “flip flop” with Howard as Roethlisberger put it, fairness might not be McCarthy’s main goal.

Instead, he might want to see Howard with the second-team offense again to see. If there’s a Steelers quarterback on the roster bubble entering this weekend, it’s Howard.

Another approach McCarthy could take is alternating series. Howard could start but each quarterback would get equal opportunities with different teammates if they each were playing in the first and second halves Thursday night.

How Will the Steelers Deploy the Young QBs in Preseason Finale

Both Howard and Allar struggled in the team’s second preseason game after playing very well in the exhibition opener. That could put them neck-and-neck with each other in the team’s quarterback competition.

In a way, Howard and Allar aren’t competing — at least not for a roster spot. But whoever plays better Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills could open the season as the team’s QB3 with the other behind him at QB4.

That’s assuming the Steelers keep four quarterbacks.

Keeping four signal-callers isn’t ideal because it would mean the Steelers sacrificing a spot at another position. However, if they part with one of their signal-callers, he would be very unlikely to pass through waivers.

The Steelers will make their decisions behind center by Sunday, August 30. At 6 pm ET that day, all NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players.