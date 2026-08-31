Steelers’ Omar Khan Speaks out on Elandon Roberts After Surprise Release

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of the more surprising roster cuts around the league Sunday. Before the 6 pm roster deadline, the Steelers released veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts.

The team cut ties with Roberts roughly two weeks after signing him to a new deal.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan addressed the linebacker in his press conference Monday, though, and made clear that the team could bring back the veteran.

“Not closing the door on that by any means,” Khan told reporters. “I have a lot of respect for E-Rob. We have some history with him, and he’s done a good job.

“Love the player. Love the person. I’m certainly not closing the door.”

Roberts started 29 games for the Steelers from 2023-24. In 2023, he posted 101 combined tackles, including 10 for loss.

Last season, he played for the Las Vegas Raiders and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The DC is entering his first season on the Steelers coaching staff.

Steelers Open to Re-Signing LB Elandon Roberts

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan addressed linebacker Elandon Roberts, who the team surprisingly released over the weekend.

Khan’s answer confirmed what a lot of Steelers pundits argued over the last 24 hours — the team should re-sign Roberts in some capacity.

After he signed his contract in the preseason, Roberts seemed like a natural fit to return to Pittsburgh’s defense in 2026. Roberts previously started for the Steelers and in Graham’s defense (with the Raiders). He’s another veteran for the team’s defense who also can play on special teams.

The Steelers, though, already had solid inside linebacker depth. Instead of releasing either Cole Holcomb or Carson Bruener, Roberts received the axe Sunday.