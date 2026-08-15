Steelers Starting LB Reacts Strongly to Elandon Roberts Reunion

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their linebackers corps with the signing of Elandon Roberts this week. A former starter for the Steelers from 2023-24, the addition could potentially cut into any linebacker’s playing time.

But that didn’t appear to be on Patrick Queen’s mind when he spoke to reporters Saturday. Instead, the starting Steelers inside linebacker raved about Roberts coming back to Pittsburgh.

“It’s a boost,” Queen said, via Steelers Now’s Brendan Howe. “Any time you can get a guy of that caliber, it’s always going to be a boost. He’s a great dude. He’s a great leader, and a great teammate. So we’re glad to have him.”

Roberts is back in Pittsburgh after spending a year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Ironically, he played for new Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in his campaign with the Raiders.

From 2023-24, Roberts posted 147 combined tackles, including 24 for loss. He also had 12 quarterback hits, seven sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles and one interception in 47 games.

Roberts started 43 of them.

“It’s different playing for the Steelers,” Roberts said speaking to reporters for the first time after his return. “I wanted to be back with them.”

Elandon Roberts Ready for Any Role in Return to Steelers

Roberts lost playing time in his second season with the Steelers. During 2024, rookie Payton Wilson began to play more in passing situations instead of Roberts.

It’s not clear exactly how Roberts will fit back with the Pittsburgh defense. But he sounds prepared to do anything.

“Right now, I’m just doing what they ask me to do,” Roberts said. “Whatever roles comes with that, comes with that.”

Roberts played 126 special teams snaps for the Steelers in 2023. Perhaps he has a role on that unit again.

But typically, he hasn’t contributed much on special teams in his career. Last season with the Raiders, Roberts didn’t play on that unit at all.

So presumably, the Steelers have brought back the 32-year-old to boost the defense. In all likelihood, the coaching staff will try to deploy the veteran linebacker on running downs.

“I’ve always viewed him as a physical, old-school type linebacker,” McCarthy told reporters Saturday. “Big smile, and you could just see the way everybody reacted to him, coaches and players alike, last night.

“It’s great to have him back in the mix.”

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It’s important not to overstate Queen’s reaction to Roberts’ return. But the linebacker’s remarks on Roberts were certainly noteworthy.

Queen is set to face a crucial year with the Steelers. He’s been good since signing with Pittsburgh two years ago but not quite as elite as some pundits would like.

Queen made the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro during his final season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. He didn’t make either last season in Pittsburgh.

Roberts is unlikely to replace Queen as a starter. But Roberts has the ability to immediately enter the lineup if need be for Queen or Wilson.

The Steelers also have Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener, and Jacoby Windmon on the linebacker depth chart.

Like Roberts, Harrison and Holcomb are former starters. But not only will they not start in black and gold this fall, one or two of them could get cut.

Pundits have argued for months the Steelers could release Harrison to save $4.75 million in cap space. With Roberts now in the fold, that move becomes even more likely.