ESPN Analyst Names 2 Steelers Rookies as Immediate Impact Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers are widely viewed as having one of the more successful 2024 drafts.

Now, one ESPN analyst feels their third-round picks will contribute right away.

In a May 13 article, NFL draft analyst Field Yates listed Steelers rookies Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson as non-round 1 draft picks that he expects to make an immediate impact.

The Steelers selected Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson with the 84th and 98th overall picks, respectively.

Roman Wilson Competing for Number 2 Receiver

Roman Wilson joins the Steelers in a wide-open competition for the team’s number 2 receiver behind George Pickens.

Yates believes the Michigan product has the potential to fill that role quickly because of his experience.

“Wilson is a slick route runner with excellent speed and incredible hands, traits that will translate to the NFL,” Yates wrote. “He has the lateral agility and suddenness to play a starting slot role right away, something the Steelers need as they reshape their receiver room after the Diontae Johnson trade. Pittsburgh’s well-established track record of getting the most out of second- and third-round receivers makes me feel that much more confident Wilson will be a quality pro. He caught 12 TDs in 2023 and averaged 16 yards per catch over four seasons at Michigan.”

Roman Wilson spoke to reporters in Pittsburgh on May 11 at Steelers rookie mini-camp. He said he’s aware of the Steelers’ reputation for finding high-quality receivers outside of the first round.

“For me, it means a lot,” he said, via the team’s YouTube page. “A lot, a lot of great guys who have been drafted here and played receiver. It just means a lot for me to be mentioned in that group of guys already.”

Payton Wilson a Potential Steal for Pittsburgh

Following a career season at North Carolina State, linebacker Payton Wilson slid to the Steelers late in the third round.

According to an April 26 report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, teams were concerned over a significant history with injuries.

“First off, he has a multitude of injuries,” Rapoport said, via Sports Illustrated. “First, there’s a left shoulder injury that was operated on. It was not a great operation. That certainly is a lingering injury. But that’s actually not the worst of it. He has torn his ACL twice, and my understanding, after talking to several sources, is that one of his knees does not have an ACL. It does not have an ACL.”

Payton Wilson downplayed any injury concerns during Steelers rookie mini-camp on May 10.

“I’ve had a revision on my ACL, that the graft, it looks a little different,” he said, via the team’s YouTube page. “I definitely have something in there. I wouldn’t be able to run around and cut the way that I do or move the way that I do, so I think a lot of it’s kind of just hearsay. At the end of the day, I’ve been playing for five or six years, just perfectly fine.”

Yates is among those who believe the 2023 Bednarik Award winner could be a steal if he remains healthy.

“One of my favorite players to study in this entire class lasted until the final few picks of the third round because of medical concerns (he had knee and shoulder injuries in college), but Pittsburgh could reap major rewards,” Yates wrote. “Wilson has great speed and versatility, as he can be an instant starter at inside linebacker (alongside Patrick Queen) and also rush off the edge in obvious passing situations. There’s not much in the linebacker playbook that he can’t handle.”

In 2023, Payton Wilson made 138 tackles for NC State, adding 6 sacks and 3 interceptions.