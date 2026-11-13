Ex-Steelers RB Predicted to Join Cowboys on ‘Bargain’ Deal

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been searching for a permanent place in the NFL since suffering a season-ending injury last year, and could soon find it with a desperate NFC playoff contender.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified potentially “bargain” additions for teams after this week’s NFL trade deadline passed, suggesting the Cowboys could take a chance on Harris for some help in the backfield.
Najee Harris Could Be ‘Asset’ for Cowboys
Moton noted that Harris has endured a difficult path since topping 1,000 yards in four seasons with the Cowboys. He appeared in just three games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season before suffering a torn Achilles tendon, then made it just six games into this season with the New York Giants before being released.
“Nonetheless, Harris could be an asset to a team that needs a short-yardage tailback,” Moton noted. “He’s a 6’1″, 242-pound bruising ball-carrier who can pick up first downs in critical situations and close drives near the goal line.”
Moton suggested Harris could be a strong fit for the Cowboys, who have struggled with injuries and could use some trusted depth.
“Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones expects backup running back Tyler Goodson to miss time with a knee injury,” Moton wrote. “The Cowboys signed Kendre Miller to their practice squad, but he has a history of injuries. Harris could be a solid complement to Javonte Williams in the Cowboys’ ground game.”
The Cowboys are 2.5 games behind the New York Giants for the lead in the NFC East, facing a critical test against the conference-leading San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Steelers Avoided One Key Position at NFL Trade Deadline
Many NFL insiders expected the Steelers to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers some help at the trade deadline, but the team ended up passing on adding a wide receiver. Andrew Vasquez of USA Today’s Steelers Wire suggested the move came from a lack of certainty at quarterback after Aaron Rodgers retires following this season.
“Considering that the Steelers had a glaring need at wide receiver, yet the team refused to part with even Day 3 draft capital for any additional wide receiver talent, Pittsburgh clearly is worried about the future of the quarterback position and believes they could use any and all future draft picks to solve these woes,” Vasquez wrote.
But Vasquez also questioned just how much the Steelers needed another wide receiver, noting that the team is confident in the current group, especially top target DK Metcalf.
“While fans may disagree, the Steelers clearly have enough faith in their wide receiver room to not make a single move at the trade deadline when targets were flying left and right,” Vasquez wrote. “DK Metcalf has had trouble making routine catches this season, Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson have struggled with injuries, and second-round rookie receiver Germie Bernard has been solid but inconsistent in terms of production. Pittsburgh’s faith in their wide receiver room may be misplaced, but maybe the team knows something that we don’t.”
Ex-Steelers RB Predicted to Join Cowboys on ‘Bargain’ Deal