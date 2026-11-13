Ex-Steelers RB Predicted to Join Cowboys on ‘Bargain’ Deal

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been searching for a permanent place in the NFL since suffering a season-ending injury last year, and could soon find it with a desperate NFC playoff contender.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified potentially “bargain” additions for teams after this week’s NFL trade deadline passed, suggesting the Cowboys could take a chance on Harris for some help in the backfield.

Najee Harris Could Be ‘Asset’ for Cowboys

Moton noted that Harris has endured a difficult path since topping 1,000 yards in four seasons with the Cowboys. He appeared in just three games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season before suffering a torn Achilles tendon, then made it just six games into this season with the New York Giants before being released.

“Nonetheless, Harris could be an asset to a team that needs a short-yardage tailback,” Moton noted. “He’s a 6’1″, 242-pound bruising ball-carrier who can pick up first downs in critical situations and close drives near the goal line.”

Moton suggested Harris could be a strong fit for the Cowboys, who have struggled with injuries and could use some trusted depth.