Steelers Get Great Rule Change Involving Patriots Trick Day Before Week 2

NFL teams look for an edge anywhere they can get one. But starting in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots won’t be able to use a video board tactic any longer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss reported Saturday afternoon the NFL announced it has “informed” all 32 teams “the league has modified” what it permits to be on video boards during field goal and extra-point attempts. The change comes a few weeks after a social media post highlighted how the Patriots have used their jumbotrons at Gillette Stadium to seemingly try to confuse opposing kickers.

“The NFL has long required all videoboards and ribbon boards to display a static image — no flashing images, blinking effects, moving text/images etc. — or an All-22 view, such as the high-sideline or high-end-zone angle, during kicks,” wrote Reiss and Schefter.

“What has now changed, according to a memo obtained by ESPN that was sent to all clubs Sept. 7, is that teams must use the same All-22 angle or static image for both kicking teams. The modification is designed to ensure competitive equity. Teams were warned that violations will result in discipline.”

How the Patriots Used Gillete Stadium Video Boards to Gain Advantage

Getty The NFL will no longer permitted Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots to display confusing alternative angles on video boards behind field goal attempts.

On September 1, former Philadelphia Eagles analytics coach Ryan Paganetti went viral on X with a post about how the Patriots have used a reverse All-22 view on opponents field goal attempts.

“I went through more than a decade of TV broadcasts and uncovered a diabolically clever pierce of Patriots gamesmanship,” wrote Paganetti in the post, which has received nearly 17 million views.

“When opposing kickers lined up at Gillette Stadium, the video board displayed a reverse view of the kick, placing a second, offset set of yellow uprights directly behind the real ones.”

The trick worked even better during bad weather.

“In windy conditions, even the orange streamers on the video board appeared to point in the opposite direction from those atop the physical uprights, making the illusion even more disorienting,” continued Paganetti.

“I found dozens of examples. In the same games, I reviewed 52 Patriots field goal attempts. The illusion appeared on Patriots kicks exactly zero times.”

Paganetti admitted the Eagles tried to use the same trick against their opponents at Lincoln Financial Field. But it didn’t work as well because of the location of the video boards.

Paganetti didn’t state whether or not any other teams have used the same video board illusion the Patriots did.

NFL Rule Change to Benefit Steelers in Week 2

Getty The NFL made a new rule modifying what teams can show on video boards during opposing field goal attempts, which is great news for Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To be clear, the Patriots video board displays to confuse opposing kickers was not against NFL rules. That is, it wasn’t until Saturday. Going forward, the league will not permit such tactics.

The rule change couldn’t have come at a better time for the Steelers, as they will visit Foxboro on Sunday. With the change, Chris Boswell won’t have to deal with any kicker illusions on his tries.

One way to avoid the Patriots “diabolical” tactic would be to score touchdowns, not settle for field goal tries. To win in Foxboro a second straight year, the Steelers will have to do that Sunday.

But at least Boswell won’t have any disadvantages on field goals that Patriots’ Andres Borregales won’t have.