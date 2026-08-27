Former Steelers 3,529-Yard Playmaker Agrees to Deal With Packers: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith has found a new home. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Green Bay Packers are signing Smith to a one-year deal.

Smith has spent nine seasons in the NFL, starting with the Tennessee Titans for four seasons before heading to the New England Patriots for two seasons, then the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Steelers for one season each.

Pittsburgh Traded For Smith Last Offseason

The Steelers brought in Smith last offseason after acquiring him from the Dolphins in a trade that also brought back cornerback Jalen Ramsey in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and draft picks. He appeared in all 17 games, recording 38 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Steelers released him this offseason, and he is now heading to Green Bay, where he will join Matt LaFleur’s offense.

LaFleur coached Smith in 2018. Before the Packers hired LaFleur as their head coach in 2019, he spent a season as the Titans offensive coordinator under head coach Mike Vrabel. Smith recorded 20 receptions for 258 yards and three scores in 13 games that season.

Smith didn’t produce much in the first few years of his career, but he has 345 receptions for 3,529 yards and 30 scores in 141 career games.

The 6-foot-3 tight end has one Pro Bowl appearance in his career, coming with the Dolphins in 2024, where he recorded 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jonnu Joined Arthur Smith Last Season

One of the main reasons the Steelers likely wanted to bring in Jonnu Smith last season was his connection with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Jonnu played under Arthur during his entire time in Tennessee. Arthur coached tight ends from 2016 to 2018, then became offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020 after Matt LaFleur left for Green Bay.

Jonnu reunited with Arthur for his last season as the Falcons’ head coach in 2023. Arthur then became the Pittsburgh offensive coordinator in 2024. Still, after head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down during the offseason, Arthur left to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

Jonnu was excited to pair with Arthur last season.

“We’ve had a lot of success together,” Jonnu Smith said last summer via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s going to continue to move that needle, bring the best out of you and demand the best from you. It’s why we get along so well.”

The only issue is that the Steelers already had two other tight ends who played a role in their offense before trading for Smith. Pittsburgh had Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, which left Smith as the No. 3 tight end.

If Smith had been the No. 2 tight end, he could have had a better season and might already have signed with an NFL team. It will be interesting to see how he performs this season in a Packers offense that could be one of the best in the NFL.