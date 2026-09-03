Former Steelers 7-Year Veteran Joins Giants Days After Release: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison has apparently found a new NFL home.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that Harrison is signing with the New York Giants practice squad.

Harrison Signed With the Steelers Last Offseason

The Steelers signed Harrison to a two-year, $10 million deal last offseason, but he didn’t make the final roster cuts, and Pittsburgh released him on Sunday.

Harrison started his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, appearing in 76 games, starting 34, recording 215 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

Many were excited when Harrison came to the Steelers last season, but he didn’t have much production. He appeared in 11 games, starting nine, recording 41 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.

Harrison did get hit by the injury bug last season, starting in Week 1 against the New York Jets. He suffered an MCL sprain that kept him out for six games.

If Harrison had a full season last year, maybe things would have been different for him this offseason with the Steelers. At the same time, the Steelers have a new coaching staff, and former head coach Mike Tomlin brought Harrison in. So, it’s possible that even if he had stayed healthy last season, he still would have been let go.

The Steelers will not face the Giants in the regular season; their NFC East opponent will be the Philadelphia Eagles, since both teams finished first in their division last season. Pittsburgh’s biggest rival, the Cleveland Browns, will have the privilege of playing the Giants this season.