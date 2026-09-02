Former Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson Opens Up About What Went Wrong in Pittsburgh

Former Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson reflected back on his time in Pittsburgh as he’s getting settled in with the Packers. The Steelers traded Johnson to Green Bay ahead of the final roster cuts, only receiving a 2028 sixth-round pick in return.

But even though his tenure in Pittsburgh didn’t go as planned, he can still look back fondly on the franchise that gave him his shot in the NFL. He’s also willing to take accountability for what went wrong, too.

“I just feel like, at first, it was my mental errors that really killed it for me. I feel like that kickoff killed me, and I just feel like, from there on, it was just downhill from there,” Johnson said to reporters, including John Miller of NBC26 in Green Bay. “I give all respect to the Steelers for giving me a chance and drafting me. But, it’s Go Pack, go now, so let’s go.”

Prior to the trade, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to making a “conscious effort to give Johnson more opportunities” during the preseason. Johnson totaled 53 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns, mostly coming in one game – he ran for 39 yards on 10 rushing attempts and caught two passes for 15 yards despite the Steelers losing 17-0 to the Jets.

So while Johnson, Pittsburgh’s 2025 third round pick out of the University of Iowa, still remains an unknown and still has time to prove himself in the NFL, it’s notable that McCarthy shipped him off after only a fews preseason games. However, Johnson is clearly taking it all in stride and looking forward to the next chapter of his career, one that he hopes has a better outcome.

Johnson appeared in 10 games as a rookie last season, but was only handed 28 carries. He totaled 68 yards on the ground and one reception for nine yards off two targets overall throughout the season.

It’s now possible Josh Jacobs‘ legal troubles – he’s currently on the commissioner’s exempt list after being formally charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an alleged incident with a woman – will allow Johnson to finally enjoy some consistent work in Green Bay.