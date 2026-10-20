Former Steelers RB Najee Harris Back in Search of New NFL Team

Despite putting up solid production for his role during his time with the Giants, former Steelers running back Najee Harris is back in search of a new NFL team. The Giants released Harris, as reported by ESPN and others Tuesday afternoon.

Najee Harris Was Productive When Provided an Opportunity With Giants

Harris, second on the Giants in rushing yards with 99 behind Cam Skattebo, had just four carries for two yards in his start on Sunday.

He signed a one-year, $1.22 million contract with New York in mid August after spending the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. But prior to now bouncing around, Harris was once a Pro Bowl running back for the Steelers.

Surpassing 1,000 yards in all four seasons in Pittsburgh, Harris was named a Pro Bowler in 2021. It was also 2021 when he enjoyed his best statistical season in the NFL.

After being drafted by the Steelers in first round in April, Harris ran for exactly 1,200 yards as a rookie. He scored seven touchdowns on the ground and found the end zone three more timed as a pass catcher, while adding 467 more yards to his overall total.

Harris Was Never Able to Match Rookie Year With Steelers

Even though he never exceeded his rookie yardage mark, Harris’ career-high in yards per carry of 4.1 and rushing touchdowns of eight came in 2023. In his four seasons with the Steelers, the Alabama product, who won two College Football Playoff national championships before entering the NFL, recorded 4,312 rushing yards, 1,149 receiving yards and scored 34 combined touchdowns.

He suffered a season-ending injury after playing in only three games with the Chargers last season.

It may be difficult for Harris to ever become a team’s featured back again, but he should catch on somewhere as a reliable veteran option.