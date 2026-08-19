Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool Earns Surprising Tryout for Return to NFL

Once upon a time, Chase Claypool was catching the NFL by storm. He was setting rookie records and appeared to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ next great homegrown wide receiver. But that was six years ago and Claypool hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2023.

Chase Claypool Earned a Tryout With the New Orleans Saints

However, here in the present, a door opened ever so slightly to provide Claypool a possible path back into the NFL. In light of Jordyn Tyson’s hamstring injury, the New Orleans Saints invited Claypool in for a tryout, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire. He wasn’t the only receiver working out for the Saints, who are clearly in the market for help. Nine-year veteran wide out Josh Reynolds was also part of the mix.

While earning a tryout is a positive, Claypool’s three-year absence from game action and the steady decline his career endured will likely prevent his comeback from actually happening, although there’s always the chance he could impress a coach enough and channel the guy who surpassed 800 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons.

Claypool Set Multiple Franchise Rookie Records

After being drafted by the Steelers’ with their second round pick, 49th overall, in 2020, Claypool caught 62 passes for 873 yards and scored nine touchdowns as a rookie. He became the first rookie in team history to score four touchdowns in a game on Oct. 11, 2020 in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Claypool, who found the end zone 11 total times in 2020 with two more on the ground, also tied Pittsburgh icon Franco Harris and former Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps for the most total touchdowns by a rookie in a season.

He would up follow his impressive rookie season with similar production the next year. In 2021, Claypool recorded 59 receptions for 860 yards, although only two touchdowns. It was all downhill from there.

Claypool’s Production Fell Off a Cliff After His First Two Seasons

With only 311 yards through eight games in 2022, the Steelers traded Claypool, at that point reportedly disgruntled, to the Chicago Bears. With the Bears, Claypool managed just 140 yards in seven games throughout the rest of that season. He was quickly shipped out of Chicago three games into the 2023 season and then continued struggling in his remaining games as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Claypool was then relegated to “prove it” type of deals with the Buffalo Bills until an injury derailed his career all together. Now well over a year removed from any team showing real interest, Claypool’s past talent has at least triggered an opportunity to get in front of NFL coaches once again.