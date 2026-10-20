Former Steelers WR Set to Rejoin Team, Reunite With Aaron Rodgers

Injuries and inconsistent play led the Pittsburgh Steelers to be on the hunt for more wide receiver help. And days after reportedly calling around about possible options, a former Steeler is set to make his return to the Steel City. As first reported by the Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, veteran wide out Marquez Valdes-Scantling plans to sign with the Steelers.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling to Sign With the Steelers

Valdes-Scantling, 32, will join Pittsburgh’s practice squad and then work his way to being called up to the main roster. And in addition to experiencing a second sting with the Steelers – he played in five games for Pittsburgh in 2025, Valdes-Scantling will also be reuniting with his first NFL head coach and quarterback as well.

Drafted in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers in 2018, Valdes-Scantling played under Mike McCarthy for one season and caught passes from Aaron Rodgers for four. He made 38 receptions for 581 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a rookie with McCarthy running the Packers’ offense. Then following McCarthy’s Green Bay exit, Valdes-Scantling continued to develop chemistry with Rodgers over the next three seasons.

Valdes-Scantling Enjoyed His Best Seasons Catching Passes From Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

His best season came in 2020, when he caught 33 passes for his still career-high 690 yards with six touchdowns. Valdes-Scantling then signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season. He experienced being part of two Super Bowl winning teams in Kansas City before moving on and playing for the Bills and Saints in 2024 and with the 49ers the next season before being signed by the then Mike Tomlin-led Steelers in November.

Valdes-Scantling took part in three games this season with the Los Angeles Chargers, becoming available to the Steelers upon his Oct. 17 release.

In 119 games and 70 starts, Valdes-Scantling, who split his college career with two season each at North Carolina State and South Florida, has 221 receptions for 3,708 yards 21 touchdowns across nine seasons.