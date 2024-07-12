Former NFL Executive Shares Incriminating Take on Steelers’ George Pickens

The search for a WR2 continues for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But according to former NFL executive Doug Whaley, the Steelers may not even have a WR1.

Pittsburgh projects third-year wideout George Pickens to be the team’s top receiver in 2024. But because of a popular rumor around why the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson, Whaley argued that Pickens may not be a top NFL wide receiver.

“I look at it this way: if he is that impressionable, you already got your answer if he’s the No. 1 or not. Jerry Rice wasn’t impressionable. Michael Irvin wasn’t impressionable,” Whaley said on 93.7 The Fan on July 10.

“What I’m saying is, great players are focused on being great. They don’t like any outside or anyone else affect them trying to achieve their goal of being the best.

“And if George Pickens is being that influenced and it affects him, then you know what type of [player he is]. He’s not a No. 1, and you don’t pay him.”

Whaley’s argument was based on the suggestion that part of the reason why the Steelers traded Johnson in March was because he was a bad influence on the younger Pickens.

The Steelers dealt Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson.

Did the Steelers Trade Dionte Johnson to Help George Pickens?

The idea that the Steelers moved on from Johnson in part to benefit Pickens originally came from The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

“That was a large part of it, though it seems comical to think someone is concerned about Pickens being badly influenced,” wrote Dulac in a fan chat on March 13.

However, Dulac then added that the Steelers were moving on from Johnson “one way or the other.”

Dulac’s last phrase suggests that Pickens’ potential impressionability was actually not really a large factor in the Johnson trade. Because, it was going to happen regardless.

Whaley’s argument is based on the assumption Dulac’s first suggestion is more the truth. But that’s the key word to keep in mind while listening to Whaley’s negative assessment of Pickens — assumption.

It’s far from 100% fact that the Steelers are concerned about Pickens being badly influenced by other players. As Dulac implied, it’s actually just as likely Pickens was a bad influence on Johnson than the reverse happening.

Pickens’ childish behavior dates back to his college career at Georgia, which was long before he met Johnson.

Steelers’ High Expectations for Pickens in 2024

The Pickens-Johnson who influenced who debate is an interesting summer discussion. But there’s one much larger thing that will determine whether or not Pickens gets a second contract in Pittsburgh — performance.

Pickens enters this season as the team’s clear top wide receiver target. Actually, he’s the only wideout on the roster who had more than 209 receiving yards last season.

The Steelers should have tight end Pat Freiermuth and running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren more involved in the passing game this season. But there’s still a lot of pressure on Pickens to carry the Pittsburgh passing attack.

Pickens’ talent, though, suggests he will fulfill his lofty expectations. Last year, he led the NFL with an 18.1 yards per catch average. Pickens accomplished that despite Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky throwing him passes most of the season.

Pickens reached his yards per catch average with 63 receptions for 1,140 receiving yards. He also had 5 touchdowns.

With the rest of the receiving corps a significant question, the Steelers absolutely need Pickens to be a 1,000-yard receiver again to be a playoff contender. If he accomplishes that, then he will have proven to be a WR1.