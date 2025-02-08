Steelers Assistant Sends 4-Word Message After Re-Joining Mike Tomlin’s Staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first addition to their coaching staff this offseason. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported the Steelers hired Gerald Alexander as their defensive backs coach.

Alexander is returning to the Steelers after coaching with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

Alexander served as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Steelers from 2022-23. He left last offseason for an opportunity with the Raiders, who parted with head coach Antonio Pierce at the end of the 2024 regular season.

Not long after Wolfe’s report, Alexander addressed his return to Pittsburgh on his own X (formerly Twitter) account.

“RUN DAT BACK TURBO,” wrote Alexander.

Steelers Bringing Back Gerald Alexander as DB Coach

Alexander began his coaching career at the college level with Arkansas State in 2013. His first role was as a student assistant, and then he served as a graduate assistant with Washington in 2014.

Since 2015, Alexander has coached defensive backs. He made the jump from college to the NFL with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. After two years as the Dolphins defensive backs coach, he joined the Steelers staff.

Alexander coached safeties with the Raiders in 2024.

He played safety for five years in the NFL from 2007-11. Alexander began his career as a second-round pick for the Detroit Lions in the 2007 NFL draft.

Alexander posted 81 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss and two interceptions while starting 16 games as a rookie. But he started just 14 games over his final four seasons.

In addition to the Lions, Alexander played for the Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets.

During the 2024 NFL season, Grady Brown coached the Steelers secondary. It’s not clear if Pittsburgh is parting with Brown or if Brown and Alexander will coach defensive backs together with the Steelers next season.

Brown has coached the secondary on Mike Tomlin’s staff the past four years. As of Feb. 8, he is still listed as a coach on Pittsburgh’s staff on the team’s official website.