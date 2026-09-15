Steelers OC Details Why Top Rookie Barely Played in NFL Debut

There were a lot of high hopes with Pittsburgh Steelers second-round rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard entering the 2026 NFL season. In his debut, though, Bernard barely had a role.

The rookie received three offensive snaps in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons. Conversely, Bernard’s biggest training camp competition, Roman Wilson, played 37 snaps.

Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio offered an explanation to reporters Monday why the rookie played so much less than Wilson in the season opener.

“I just think some of the packages we had, we just didn’t get to where the game was going,” Angelichio said. “Certainly, Germie [Bernard] is going to be a part of every game plan.”

In addition to only three offensive snaps, Bernard also played four snaps on special teams.

The Steelers traded up on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft to land the Alabama wideout. Bernard went off the board to the Steelers at No. 47 overall in the draft class.

Germie Bernard Didn’t Have Role in Week 1

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio explained rookie wideout Germie Bernard’s lack of playing time in Week 1.

Bernard appeared to have a strong training camp, and he stood out at times during the preseason. During Week 1 of the exhibition campaign, Bernard had four catches for 51 yards.

But ahead of the regular season opener, head coach Mike McCarty tried to temper expectations for the rookie.

“Work in progress. I think it’s only natural,” McCarthy said Monday, September 7. “You’ve got a veteran quarterback, especially with the level of offense that we’re designed to play, how we’re going to play, just specifically if you just look at the things that go on at the line of scrimmage, it’s new for any young player or any player that hasn’t played with [Rodgers.]

“But he’s making progress. He’s a young player, and he has a very, very bright future.”

Rookie wideouts aren’t typically very involved in Aaron Rodgers-led offenses. Rodgers also hyped Wilson for his very strong offseason repeated this summer.

So it wasn’t very surprising Wilson finished second on the team with six targets behind only D.K. Metcalf in Week 1.

Bernard is likely to see his playing time increase as the season goes. But he might not be very involved early in the year. That was clearly indicated when he barely saw the field versus the Falcons.

Steelers Need Bernard to Contribute in 2026

Getty Brian Angelichio is in his first season as offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are in a much better spot with their receiving weapons than a year ago. But that doesn’t mean they can afford 2026 to be a redshirt year for Bernard.

In Week 1, the Steelers tried to establish Wilson as their speedy deep threat. It’s just one game, but the results were mixed.

The best thing Wilson did was draw a 37-yard pass interference penalty in the second quarter. If not for the foul, the play could have been a touchdown.

Wilson, though, only finished with three catches for 26 yards.

The third-year wideout had another opportunity for a touchdown on a pass into the end zone. But Wilson couldn’t quite secure the ball while crashing to the ground.

Just like Bernard, Wilson is a work-in-progress. If things go as the Steelers plan, Wilson will be better in December than he is right now.

But Week 1 could also have been an indication that Wilson shouldn’t be firmly secure as the team’s WR3. Once he’s up to full speed, the rookie should still have the ability to push Wilson for that role.

The Steelers will face the New England Patriots in Week 2 this Sunday. Pittsburgh won at Foxboro last year in September.