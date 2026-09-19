Rookie WR Germie Bernard Delivers Message to Steelers Before Patriots Game

Pittsburgh Steelers second-round rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard only played three offensive snaps in his NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons. That could change in a big way Sunday, though, with starter Michael Pittman Jr. out for Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots.

Bernard made clear while speaking to reporters Friday that if an opportunity comes for extending playing time during Week 2, he’s prepared.

“I’ve done a great job of learning, asking a lot of questions. Being very detail-oriented with my questions, just kind of knowing what to do,” Bernard said, via DK Pittsburgh Sports. “I know my assignments. I’m always preparing to the best of my abilities.

“Whenever they need me, I’ll be ready.”

Bernard’s comments came Friday when Pittman was officially questionable because of a foot injury. The Steelers ruled out Pittman on Saturday.

But the possibility of Pittman’s absence wasn’t something that really impacted the rookie wideout this week. Bernard was already preparing for a chance to play. It could just come to fruition in Week 2.

“My preparation never changes,” Bernard added. “I’m preparing as if I’m playing 70 snaps. So whether I play 70 snaps or I play one snap or three snaps, I’m going to know what I’m doing.

“I’m going to know what the coverage is, and I’m going to ask as many questions so I’m prepared for whenever my opportunity comes.”

The Steelers will visit the Patriots on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET at Foxboro.

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is questionable because of a foot injury ahead of Week 2.

The Steelers made adding wide receiver depth a key part of their offseason plan. Bernard was part of that, but the team has brought him along slowly due to his experience and Aaron Rodgers’s high expectations for his receivers.

“Work in progress. I think it’s only natural,” McCarthy said Monday, September 7. “You’ve got a veteran quarterback, especially with the level of offense that we’re designed to play, how we’re going to play, just specifically if you just look at the things that go on at the line of scrimmage, it’s new for any young player or any player that hasn’t played with [Rodgers.]

“But he’s making progress. He’s a young player, and he has a very, very bright future.”

The Steelers might not have a choice in Week 2 but to play Bernard more. Without Pittman, then WR3 Roman Wilson could slide outside to play opposite DK Metcalf.

That makes Bernard one of the top options in the slot as a WR3. The Steelers could also line up Bernard out wide and Wilson back in the slot in three-wide sets.

The Steelers traded up to select Bernard at No. 47 overall in the second round. He was the third receiver off the board on Day 2 of the draft.

Germie Bernard Ready for Bigger Opportunity

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard told the team through the media he is prepared for his first NFL opportunity.

Based on talent alone, Bernard should get an opportunity in Week 2. But the question is whether the receiver is as prepared as he says he is.

For what it’s worth, Rodgers has liked what he’s seen

“He has a great attitude. He really wants to learn. The best thing I can say about him is he has not made repeat mistakes,” Rodgers said of Bernard on September 2. “Mistakes are going to happen. It’s part of the game, especially for young guys. But when he does make a mistake, he takes it to heart and studies it and makes sure he doesn’t repeat that thing.”

Like it or not, though, the Steelers are going to give a strong indication Sunday of where Bernard stands in the offense’s pecking order. If he gets a sizable increase in offensive snaps, then the conclusion will be the team sees him as ready.

But if his role doesn’t increase even without Pittman, the team will be clearly suggesting Bernard needs more time.

The Steelers also have Kaden Wetjen, Ben Skowronek and Eli Heidenreich available at receiver on their active roster. But Wetjen and Heidenreich are also rookies.

Wideouts Brandon Smith, Brandon Johnson and Max Hurleman are candidates to be practice squad elevations for the game.