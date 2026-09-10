How Patriots WR A.J. Brown’s Injury Impacts the Steelers

Even without being part of the NFL’s 2026 season opening night on Wednesday, what happened on the field could have an impact on an upcoming Steelers‘ game.

In the middle of the New England’s 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch, A.J. Brown, the Patriots‘ major offseason acquisition, left the game with an injury. Brown caught three passes for 26 yards prior to going down with what has now been diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain, according to a report by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

And while Brown’s X-Rays were negative, he will also undergo an MRI before fully being able to determine a timetable for his return. The question will then become if Brown will be active when the Patriots host the Steelers in exactly 10 days in Week 2. As one of the NFL’s premiere wide receivers, Brown’s potential absence will make trying to ignite New England’s struggling offense difficult.

Coming off scoring only 10 points and squandering a lead against Seattle, the Patriots will need all hands on deck moving forward, something that currently seems unlikely, at least early in the season. Quarterback Drake Maye, last season’s NFL MVP runner-up, only threw for 178 yards and Mack Hollins ended up leading the team in receiving yards with four receptions for 51 yards due to Brown’s absence.

Brown, 29, caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and scored seven touchdowns in his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. He was then traded to the Patriots in June in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick.

And while Brown’s injury ruined New England’s attempt at getting any revenge on the Seahawks, it’s now possible he will unavailable when they face the Steelers as well. Pittsburgh won last year’s matchup in New England, 21-14.

But before Pittsburgh turns their attention to the Patriots, the Steelers will kickoff a new era of their own. This coming Sunday, Pittsburgh, now led by new head coach Mike McCarthy and the returning Aaron Rodgers, will host the Atlanta Falcons, with kickoff from Acrisure Stadium set for 1:00 p.m. ET.