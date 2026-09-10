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How Patriots WR A.J. Brown’s Injury Impacts the Steelers

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New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots reacts after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Even without being part of the NFL’s 2026 season opening night on Wednesday, what happened on the field could have an impact on an upcoming Steelers‘ game.

In the middle of the New England’s 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch, A.J. Brown, the Patriots‘ major offseason acquisition, left the game with an injury. Brown caught three passes for 26 yards prior to going down with what has now been diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain, according to a report by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

And while Brown’s X-Rays were negative, he will also undergo an MRI before fully being able to determine a timetable for his return. The question will then become if Brown will be active when the Patriots host the Steelers in exactly 10 days in Week 2. As one of the NFL’s premiere wide receivers, Brown’s potential absence will make trying to ignite New England’s struggling offense difficult.

Coming off scoring only 10 points and squandering a lead against Seattle, the Patriots will need all hands on deck moving forward, something that currently seems unlikely, at least early in the season. Quarterback Drake Maye, last season’s NFL MVP runner-up, only threw for 178 yards and Mack Hollins ended up leading the team in receiving yards  with four receptions for 51 yards due to Brown’s absence.

Brown, 29, caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and scored seven touchdowns in his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. He was then traded to the Patriots in June in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick.

And while Brown’s injury ruined New England’s attempt at getting any revenge on the Seahawks, it’s now possible he will unavailable when they face the Steelers as well. Pittsburgh won last year’s matchup in New England, 21-14.

But before Pittsburgh turns their attention to the Patriots, the Steelers will kickoff a new era of their own. This coming Sunday, Pittsburgh, now led by new head coach Mike McCarthy and the returning Aaron Rodgers, will host the Atlanta Falcons, with kickoff from Acrisure Stadium set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Mike Asti Mike Asti is an experienced media personality and journalist with a vast resume and skillset, most notably from time with TribLIVE Radio and WPXI-TV. Asti serves as the Managing Editor of WV Sports Now, where he leads the coverage of WVU sports. He has also covered the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and other teams within the Pittsburgh market. Asti contributes to Sirius XM's Big 12 channel, hosts a podcast 'Mike Drop' as part of the Bleav Network and acts as one of the hosts of LockedOn NHL Game Night. More about Mike Asti

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How Patriots WR A.J. Brown’s Injury Impacts the Steelers

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