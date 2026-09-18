Steelers Get Michael Pittman Jr. Update Before Patriots Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots with several injury questions at key positions.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s ongoing contract dispute has grabbed the headlines, but another high-impact player could miss Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. did not appear at the open portion of Friday’s practice, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Pittman is dealing with a foot injury. He practiced in limited fashion earlier this week. His absence today cast doubt on his availability this weekend.

If Pittman can’t suit up, rookie wideout Germie Bernard and third-year player Roman Wilson could see more opportunities.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Update: Michael Pittman Jr. Absent From Friday’s Practice

Pittman was the most productive member of the passing game from a yardage perspective in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran wideout secured three receptions for a team-leading 58 receiving yards. Pittman was well behind his teammates in terms of targets, though. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers only looked his way three times. DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth, Rico Dowdle, Jaylen Warren, and Wilson all earned more targets than Pittman.

Pittsburgh leaned heavily on the passing attack in the 20-13 victory over the Falcons. Rodgers chucked it 40 times, completing 24 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. The score came on a connection with Freiermuth between several Atlanta defenders.

It was far from the most efficient performance from the offense, but the team seems intent on throwing the ball with new head coach Mike McCarthy at the helm. The Dallas Cowboys were among the pass-heaviest teams during McCarthy’s tenure. The Steelers, in typical fashion, were a running team in 2025. Rodgers reached 40 attempts just twice all season. He averaged 31.1 passes per game last year.

Steelers Face Stiffer Test Against Patriots Defense

The matchup in Week 2 on the road against New England will be much tougher than the season opener. The Patriots came up short on opening night against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of the 2025 Super Bowl, but it wasn’t because of the defense. The unit held the Seahawks to just 13 points. It certainly helped that quarterback Sam Darnold was knocked out early in the contest, but this is still a more difficult task than facing a limited Atlanta squad.

The Steelers offense struggled in this matchup in 2025. Rodgers went 16-for-23 for 139 yards. The veteran signal caller threw two touchdowns, but was also picked off once. Warren and Kenneth Gainwell ran for just 63 yards on 22 carries. Pittsburgh’s defense carried the team to a 21-14 win. The unit sacked quarterback Drake Maye five times. The defense racked up five turnovers, including four fumbles.