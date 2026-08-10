Steelers Get Concerning Injury Update on Michael Pittman Jr.

With just a few days to go before the preseason schedule opens up against the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers received worrisome news on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters, including Brooke Pryor of ESPN, that Pittman was injured over the weekend. He did not provide specifics on the issue. Pittman is not practicing with the team on Monday, August 10.

Pittman has appeared in every game just twice in his six-year NFL career. He dealt with multiple back issues during his time with the Indianapolis Colts. The wideout also missed time with back and lower body injuries. Pittman played in every game during the 2026 season, the first time he had done so since 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Update: Michael Pittman Jr. Misses Practice on Monday

Pittman will have two more chances to suit up at practice before the preseason opener against the Packers. He may not play in the game regardless of health, given his status as a veteran with a secure spot on the team, though he’ll likely get some exhibition game action with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at some point in August. Pittman suited up briefly for the Colts last preseason, recording one catch in their second matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Pittsburgh acquired Pittman and a seventh-round pick in a trade with the Colts. The Steelers sent a sixth-round pick to Indianapolis. The team quickly signed Pittman to a three-year, $59 million extension. He was set to hit free agency at the end of the 2026-27 season. Instead, he’ll be with the Steelers into his 30s.

After a modest rookie season in 2020, Pittman emerged as a reliable option in the Colts’ passing game. He’s earned at least 111 targets in five consecutive years. Pittman has two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, though he hasn’t done it since 2023. He registered a career-high 109 receptions that season.

Pittman put up 784 receiving yards in his final year in Indianapolis, his worst output since his first season. Fellow wide receiver Alec Pierce and rookie tight end Tyler Warren both outperformed him in the yardage department. Pittman edged Warren for the team lead with 80 receptions. He earned one more target than the standout tight end.

Who Would Step Up If Pittman Misses Time?

McCarthy said rookie Germie Bernard would see more opportunities with Pittman sidelined on Monday. The former University of Alabama wideout is battling for playing time with Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and fellow rookie Kaden Wetjen.

Pittsburgh selected Bernard with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The second-round draft capital suggests Bernard could immediately step into a regular role. DK Metcalf remains the priority option in the passing game, but the Steelers got minimal production from the rest of the wide receivers last year. Pittman will serve as an intermediate target for Rodgers, with the rest of the position group fighting for the leftovers.