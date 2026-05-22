Ex-Steelers 6-Foot-7 Starting Defensive Lineman Signs With NFC Foe

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk has his next NFL team.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday signing Loudermilk to a contract. In Minneapolis, Loudermilk will reunite with former Steelers defensive assistants Brian Flores and Gerald Alexander.

“Loudermilk overlapped in Pittsburgh with Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores (2022) and Defensive Pass Game Coordinator & Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander (2022-23),” wrote Vikings.com’s Lindsey Young.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 293 pounds, Loudermilk only started seven games in five seasons for the Steelers. But he started each of the first two weeks in 2025, establishing himself in the starting lineup to begin last fall.

Loudermilk then suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers placed him on injured reserve, and he didn’t play again last season.

In 60 games overall with the Steelers, Loudermilk posted 63 combined tackles, including one tackle for loss. He also had six pass defenses and one sack.