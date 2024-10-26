Underrated ‘Jack of All Trades’ Named Potential Steelers WR Trade Target

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t land former All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. But it’s possible the Steelers could have their eye on acquiring a different Raiders wideout — Jakobi Meyers.

Steelers Now’s Derrick Bell named Meyers one of four wide receivers who could still be available through a trade for the Steelers.

“Meyers is another inside/outside versatile chess piece who can aptly be described as a “jack of all trades but master of none” type of player who is useful in a number of different ways but isn’t dominate in one area,” Bell wrote on October 24. “His best work comes in the intermediate areas of the field on digs and deep out-breakers, but the best part of his game is undoubtedly his magnets for hands. He catches everything in his vicinity.

“He can defeat man coverage, be a reliable security blanket and high-effort blocker that Arthur Smith would be excited about.”

Meyers is off to a bit of a slow start this season. Part of why is because he has missed the last two games because of an ankle injury.

But Meyers has reached 800-plus receiving yards each of the past three seasons. Also last year, he scored 10 total touchdowns (8 receiving, 2 rushing).

This season, Meyers has 25 receptions, 273 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.

Why the Steelers Should Consider Targeting WR Jakobi Meyers

The Steelers will obviously want to make sure Meyers is going to make a quick, full recovery from his ankle injury before acquiring him. But on paper, he appears to be the exact type of receiver the Steelers need.

Pittsburgh is so depleted of talent at wide receiver that almost anyone will be an upgrade for its wideout room. But in a perfect world, the Steelers will acquire a receiver that complements the skillset of top wideout George Pickens.

Meyers fits that bill as a versatile, capable WR2.

“He’s not a dynamic athlete and at 27-years old, his ceiling is fairly capped as a competent #2 wide receiver, but that’s what the Steelers are missing right now,” Bell wrote. “He can defeat man coverage, be a reliable security blanket and high-effort blocker that Arthur Smith would be excited about.”

Pickens led the NFL in yards per catch last season. With his big-play ability on one side and Meyers’ quick-cutting, reliable route running on the other, the Steelers could take the next step with their passing attack.

Through seven weeks, Pickens leads the Steelers with 31 catches and 474 receiving yards. He’s the only Steelers wideout with at least 12 receptions and 205 receiving yards.

Will the Raiders Make Meyers Available on the NFL Trade Market?

While Meyers’ health is a concern, the other question is whether the Raiders would be willing to depart with the veteran receiver. They already traded Adams to the New York Jets on October 15.

Bell argued that Meyers not being mentioned in trade rumors recently suggests the Raiders intend to keep the 27-year-old. But he added with Las Vegas approaching a full rebuild, it wouldn’t be surprising if a full roster fire sale started.

An experienced receiver under 30 with a year still remaining on his current contract after 2024, Meyers is likely one of Las Vegas’ best trade chips.

In 81 NFL games, he has recorded 331 catches with 3,838 receiving yards. He also has 17 receiving touchdowns and 2 scores on the ground.