Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Responds to Injury ‘Concern’ With Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to see either cornerback Joey Porter Jr. or Jalen Ramsey during training camp or the preseason this summer. The team placed the two defensive backs on the PUP list at the end of July.

Naturally, that could be a cause for alarm. But it’s not with Steelers first-year head coach Mike McCarthy.

He made that clear when asked by a reporter Wednesday whether either cornerback’s lingering absence is concerning.

“I wouldn’t say concern. I just think it’s being in tune with their progress. They’re both making progress,” McCarthy said. “I get the injury report and then, with that, we have a GPS report on those guys. Their training is evaluated just like everybody else’s training out here today. So, they’re both making progress.

“When it comes to injuries or when it comes to things where guys aren’t on the field, you trust the plan that’s in place for them. They’re both making progress in those plans.”

The Steelers placed both Porter and Ramsey on the PUP list on July 28. At the time, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported Porter aggravated his back during the team’s mobility workout the same day.

Ramsey is dealing with a back injury. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported on July 28 the former All-Pro would likely be out “a couple weeks.”