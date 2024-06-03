Steelers Sign Ex-National Champion WR, Cut Veteran CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another wide receiver to their roster. The team announced on June 3 that it has signed former undrafted free agent Jaray Jenkins. In a corresponding move, the Steelers waived injured cornerback Luq Barcoo.

We have signed WR Jaray Jenkins and waived/injured CB Luq Barcoo. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/GewnAFmMZI — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 3, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jenkins went unselected out of LSU during the 2023 NFL draft. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein argued he had the size to play in the NFL but not the speed.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds at the NFL combine.

“Jenkins has NFL size but lacks NFL suddenness, as well as the vertical speed to create separation that teams will want to see,” wrote Zierlein.

Jenkins signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2023 draft. He played in two preseason contests last year, but the team waived Jenkins with an injury settlement before the regular season.

Jenkins spent five years at LSU. He made 5 catches for 67 yards during the program’s perfect 15-0 and national championship season in 2019.

Steelers Sign WR Jaray Jenkins

In Jenkins, the Steelers aren’t landing a receiver with much NFL experience. But he played half a decade in the SEC.

Jenkins had to redshirt his freshman season at LSU because of a broken leg he suffered in high school. He then played sparingly during the team’s national championship season. But he became a part-time starter in 2020.

His best statistical season came in 2021 when he had 34 catches for 502 yards with 6 touchdowns. Jenkins also scored 6 touchdowns during 2022.

He left LSU with 89 catches, 1,370 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 43 career games.

Speed was a major question for Jenkins when he declared for the NFL draft. But his 6-foot-2, 204-pound frame was likely going to give him an NFL opportunity.

“He is constantly on glide mode when working around the field, and some of his route transitions can be effective from his smooth gait,” wrote Zierlein. “However, NFL coverage will be quicker, more physical and often more anticipatory than at the college level, so expecting Jenkins to create necessary separation might be a stretch.

“He has the ball skills to grab contested catches, but there might be too many missing elements for him to stick around on a roster.”

Jenkins posted 2 catches for 32 yards in his two preseason contests with the Jaguars.