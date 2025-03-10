Steelers Make Final Call on RB Jaylen Warren: Report

It’s still uncertain who will play quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the team continued to round out the rest of its offensive depth chart to begin the legal tampering period on March 10.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Steelers tendered running back Jaylen Warren, which will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

According to Pelissero, the Steelers placed a second-round tender on Warren, who was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. With the second-round tender, Warren will make $5.346 million in 2025.

The Steelers could still lose Warren in free agency. With restricted free agency, another team is permitted to make Warren an offer.

However, the Steelers have the right to match any offer the running back receives. Furthermore, any team that signs Warren away from Pittsburgh will have to send the Steelers a second-round pick.

That means, in all likelihood, Warren will return to the Steelers.

Steelers Set to Bring Back RB Jaylen Warren

The Steelers were about to reach the start of free agency this week without a quarterback or either of their top two running backs from 2024 signed. But with Warren likely to return, the Steelers have a back who’s averaged 4.8 yards per rush over a three-year career in the backfield.

Warren wasn’t as efficient during 2024 as his first two seasons. He ran for 511 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per carry last year.

But from 2022-23, Warren ran for 5.1 yards per rush. He was far more efficient than fellow Steelers running back Najee Harris, who averaged 3.9 yards per carry during those two seasons combined.

The Steelers added Warren as an undrafted free agent a year after selecting Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Warren played college football at three different schools, the last of which was Oklahoma State.

Warren has posted 1,674 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 48 NFL games. He has also registered 127 catches for 894 receiving yards.