Steelers Urged to Consider Parting With Another Key Offensive Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers promised changes after the embarrassing playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The organization has delivered by parting with the team’s starting running back, both of their starting quarterbacks from last year, and the offense’s 2024 leading wide receiver.

But Pro Football Sports Network’s Sterling Xie argued the Steelers might not be done. Xie named running back Jaylen Warren a potential trade or cut candidate for Pittsburgh this summer.

“The Steelers used their third-round pick on Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, who immediately looks like one of the best scheme fits in the whole draft. Johnson’s prowess in the Hawkeyes’ outside zone system marries extremely well to Arthur Smith’s run scheme, which relies on very similar concepts,” wrote Xie.

Xie proposed the Steelers keeping Warren as a pass-catching back. That’s a role Warren has filled the past three years.

But Xie argued Pittsburgh added a potential new addition for that job as well.

“Veteran free agent Kenneth Gainwell has a similar receiving down skill set, and could capably fill in as the No. 2 back as he did for the Eagles last season. Given the explosiveness Warren has shown as the 1B back in recent seasons, it’s possible the Steelers could recoup a decent pick if he doesn’t win a clear role over Johnson or Gainwell,” wrote Xie.

In three seasons with the Steelers, Warren has averaged 4.8 yards per carry and registered about 42 receptions per campaign. His best statistical season came during 2023. In that season, he ran for 784 rushing yards and caught 61 passes for 370 additional yards.

During 2024, Warren posted 511 rushing yards and a career-low 4.3 yards per carry. He also had 38 receptions for 310 yards and one total touchdown.

Could Steelers Part With RB Jaylen Warren?

Warren reached restricted free agency this offseason. Although it’s harder for a player to leave through restricted free agency, the Steelers placed a tender on Warren to keep the running back.

The tender cost Pittsburgh $5.3 million on a one-year contract.

So, if the Steelers wanted to part ways with Warren, they very likely would have done so already.

It’s possible, though, the Steelers didn’t want to say good-bye to both Najee Harris and Warren in March. Harris left to sign in unrestricted NFL free agency with the Los Angeles Chargers.

But Pittsburgh made a couple offseason moves to build back its running back depth. Therefore, if the team wanted to move on from Warren, it now could.

Third-rounder Kaleb Johnson is expected to play a significant role for the Steelers immediately. As Xie explained, many analysts see him as a great fit for Arthur Smith’s offense.

The Steelers added veteran running back Kenneth Gainwell as well and still have Cordarrelle Patterson.

Warren has been more than serviceable as a change-of-pace NFL back. The question around him as he enters his first season without Harris is whether he can remain effective in a larger role.

Warren had a career-high 210 touches in 2023, which again, was his best season in his first three years. Warren had 158 touches last season.

Steelers Going Through Significant Roster Turnover

Pittsburgh made no significant changes to its coaching staff or front office after losing in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive time. Because of that, it appeared the team was perhaps planning to keep the status quo.

But that hasn’t, at all, been the case since free agency began. As previously stated, the Steelers didn’t re-sign Harris. They also parted with quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

On Wednesday, the Steelers traded receiver George Pickens roughly two months after acquiring wideout DK Metcalf.

With the Pickens trade, the Steelers have now moved on from 10 of their 22 starters from the 2024 roster.

Jaylen Warren has proven to be a quality player, and he will be on an affordable contract this fall. By all accounts, he works hard and is a good teammate.

But with the amount of turnover on Pittsburgh’s roster, it won’t be shocking if he’s the next casualty in the team’s roster purge.