NFL Trade Idea Sends Steelers Reclamation Project QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have arguably taken fliers on quarterbacks in each of the past two NFL drafts. So, it’s only natural for pundits to see the Steelers as a candidate to take a flier through a trade to potential land J.J. McCarthy.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that Kyler Murray will start behind center for the team to begin the 2026 regular season. Since then, analysts have begun speculating where McCarthy could move to if he switches teams this fall or next offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Steelers one of the top five landing spots for McCarthy.

“Pittsburgh lacks clarity about its quarterback position beyond this season. It has a pair of young developmental signal-callers in 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and rookie third-rounder Drew Allar. However, it doesn’t have a clear-cut heir to Rodgers,” wrote Knox.

“Adding McCarthy to the mix would make sense for the Steelers, who are incredibly unlikely to wind up with a top draft slot in 2027.”

The Vikings selected McCarthy at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The national champion quarterback from Michigan missed his rookie season because of a knee injury.

Last season, he led the Vikings to a 6-4 record with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.