AFC North Rival Quarterback Has Harsh Words For Steelers T.J. Watt

The AFC North is one of the NFL’s most intense divisions. Over the last ten years, no team has one the division more than two seasons in a row. In 2025, the division title came down to Week 18 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens in a nail biting finish.

As the 2026 NFL season gets closer and closer, the rivalry amongst the four teams is getting stronger.

A Cincinnati Bengals quarterback calls out four-time All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt after an altercation between the two last season.

Joe Flacco Calls Out Pittsburgh Steelers Defense After T.J. Watt After Late Hit in Week 11

In season three of Netflix’s show Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Flacco is one of the four players the show focuses on. The season follows Flacco through his quarterback journey during his 18th NFL season.

In Episode Six, titled “Toughness Is a Choice, ”Flacco claims that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt took advantage at the opportunity to lay a late hit on him during their matchup in Week 11. To which, Watt ended up getting a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer

“Man, he f—-d me up.,” Flacco said about Watt’s late hit. “He knew what he was doing, too. He was like, ‘I’ve got a chance to hit him here. I’m gonna take full advantage.’ But that’s football. That’s the Steelers defense.”

In a postgame press conference, Flacco was asked about the hit, and brushed it off saying that it was “just football.” However, the show revealed that Flacco had stronger feelings than he lead on about Watt and the Steelers defense.

Before joining the Bengals, Flacco played 11 seasons for the Baltimore Ravens and two non-consecutive seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The 41-year-old quarterback has faced the Steelers 24 times in his long career, and has a 12-12 record.

While Flacco did not explicitly say the Steelers are a ‘dirty’ team, he insinuates they know when to kick a player while they’re already down. Flacco sees Watt’s hit as an opportunity to exploit an already injured player.

He was nursing a shoulder injury from the Bengals’ Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets.

The Steelers defeated the Bengals 34-12 in Week 11.

Aaron Rodgers Posts New Photos With Team

On July 12, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a team bonding photo to his instagram with the caption, “Last Rodeo.”

Rodgers announced that this upcoming season will be has final NFL season after signing a one-year, $22.5 million contract with the Steelers.

His recent photo dump on instagram further confirms that narrative.

Rodgers was drafted in 2005 by the Green Bay Packers, where he spent 17 seasons. Before joining the Steelers organization, the 42-year-old was the starting quarterback for the New York Jets in for one complete season.

Now, in his final year, the Steelers coaching staff is looking a little different. However, replacing ex-head coach Mike Tomlin is Mike McCarthy. McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons in Green Bay.

The two look to once again see the playoffs and bring another Super Bowl home, this time to Pittsburgh.