Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Gets Harsh Warning on Contract

The price tag seems to only be going up for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. NFL Network insiders have helped his case, insinuating early this week that he would become the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, though, strongly pushed back on that notion. In fact, the Steelers insider put it rather bluntly when discussing Porter’s potential pursuit for $34 million per season.

“You know what I was confused about, about that report from NFL Network last night? Where in the world did they get that Joey Porter is shooting to become the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback?” Fittipaldo asked on his Steelers Collective Show. “Joey’s a top 10 or top-15 cornerback.

“But man, if he’s shooting to be No. 1, I’ve got some bad news for him.”

If Porter is pursuing the highest average annual salary at cornerback, he will be seeking more than $33 million per season. The Seattle Seahawks signed Devon Witherspoon to a 4-year, $132 million deal on August 17.

Fittipaldo estimated Porter would get under $30 million per season.

“Joey’s probably at $33 [million in negotiations],” Fittipaldo added. “I think the Steelers originally were at like $25 [million]

“So, let’s meet in the middle. $28 [million]-ish is what I’ll say the final number is.”

Will Steelers Be Able to Sign Joey Porter Jr.?

Fittipaldo didn’t specify whether his bad news meant Porter wouldn’t become the highest-paid cornerback in the league on the Steelers or with any team. But it’s pretty clear Fittipaldo wouldn’t agree to pay Porter that kind of contract. It sounds as though he doubts anyone will.

It’s not extremely difficult to see why. Through the summer contract negotiation, pundits have hyped Porter for his Pro Bowl potential. But he has yet to become a Pro Bowl or All-Pro cornerback.

He’s still young, having turned 26 this offseason. But elite cornerbacks usually make an All-Pro team before their rookie contract expires.

There are currently five cornerbacks who make at least $30 million per season — Witherspoon, Denzel Ward, Trent McDuffie, Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. All of them have not only made the Pro Bowl or All-Team team, they each have at least two Pro Bowl or All-Pro nominations.

If Porter made $28 million per season, he would still be paid more than Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II and DaRon Bland. Those three cornerbacks have each made multiple Pro Bowls as well.

Would Another Team Be Willing to Make Porter Highest-Paid CB?

Since Thursday night when NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported other teams view Porter as a potential trade target, trade rumors have run rampant around the Steelers cornerback.

For the cornerback to get traded, though, there has to be a team not only willing to pay Porter, but also give up the trade compensation required to get him. Bleacher Report trade pitches have started at a second-round pick and another selection for Porter.

A team would really have to love Porter to give that up and then hand him a record-setting deal.

That’s not the say it won’t occur. It would only take one team wanting to do that to make it happen.

But Fittipaldo doesn’t sound convinced that team is out there.

Porter has posted 165 combined tackles, 31 pass defenses and three interceptions in 47 NFL games. He’s started 41 games in his career.