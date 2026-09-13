Did Joey Porter Sign a Contract Extension? Why He’s Not Playing for Steelers in Week 1

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. didn’t get a contract extension before Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback isn’t playing in the 2026 NFL season opener.

A trade is also on the table.

The Steelers listed Porter on their inactive list for Week 1 on Sunday morning. Entering the weekend, Porter was questionable because of a back injury. But The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo reported he is healthy enough to play.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly also called Porter a healthy scratch.

In August, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported other teams around the league viewed Porter as a potential trade candidate. At the time, it was probably more of a negotiating ploy than anything — for potentially both Porter and the Steelers.

Porter also indirectly threatened to sit out regular season games if a deal wasn’t reached before September 13.

That’s exactly what’s occurring now with the season starting.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported the cornerback doesn’t appear to be in attendance for Sunday’s game.

“Inactive Steelers have taken the sideline, and there’s still no sign of Joey Porter Jr. at Acrisure Stadium,” wrote Pryor.

Will the Steelers Trade CB Joey Porter Jr?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. didn’t sign a contract extension before the 2026 NFL season opener.

If a trade wasn’t a possibility in August, it certainly is now with Porter. It might even be very likely.

“Sources said Porter, who had previously requested a trade from the Steelers, is open to playing elsewhere, and an early-season trade is possible,” wrote ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10. But it sounds as though a trade could materialize much earlier.

“The Steelers have been open to listening to offers for Porter, sources said. But there has not been notable interest at Pittsburgh’s asking price of a premium draft pick, possibly in the first round, and no serious trade talks have developed despite the Steelers’ willingness to deal him,” added Schefter and Rapoport.

“With the season beginning and injuries happening around the NFL, however, those trade talks could pick up quickly.”

A trade might not only be likely, it could be the only way forward for both the Steelers and Porter.

“If Porter Jr. isn’t willing to play without a new contract and the Steelers aren’t willing to negotiate in-season, what solution is there other than a trade?” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo asked on social media.

What’s Joey Porter Jr.’s Trade Value?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. isn’t playing in Week 1.

Schefter and Rapoport both suggested the Steelers could fetch a first-round pick for Porter. That’s certainly what other pundits have predicted.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included Porter on his trade block entering Week 1. Knox predicted the Steelers to received a 2027 first-rounder for Porter if he’s traded.

If the Steelers wanted to, though, they could also play extreme hard ball and not trade Porter. That would force the cornerback to decided whether to continue sitting, and missing game checks, or show up to play on the final year of his rookie contract.

Porter is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. But the Steelers could place the franchise tag on the cornerback, keeping his rights. The team could then entertain trade offers at that point or again engage in contract negotiations with the cornerback.

Longtime Steelers insider, though, was clear Sunday that the team will not negotiation during the regular season.