Pittsburgh Steelers Star CB Joey Porter Jr. Handed Harsh Take by Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to have star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. play a game this season as he’s in a contract dispute.

Porter is in the final year of his contract and is looking for a massive contract. He’s also dealing with a back injury. The hope is that Porter will play in Week 4 in his season debut.

Pittsburgh is off to a 2-1 start and will go on the road to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football.

Joey Porter Jr. Handed Harsh Take on Future Contract

Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to get a lucrative multi-year deal.

The Steelers have yet to give him the lucrative deal he’s after, and according to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, his contract demands aren’t how the league views him. Graziano believes Porter wants elite cornerback money, when the NFL doesn’t view him as an elite, shutdown corner.

“They’ve expressed hope that he could suit up Thursday night against the Browns; his unresolved contract situation still makes that uncertain. Teams have been calling. But, as of yet, aren’t willing to offer enough in return to convince the Steelers to part with Porter AND also sign him to the contract he wants,” Graziano wrote.

“The consensus around the league seems to be that Porter is a good cornerback but not among the elites at the position. If he wants to be paid north of $30 million per year, it may be hard to find a team desperate enough to offer him that and the Steelers the compensation they’re looking for. Detroit, for example, is desperate for help in the secondary but has extended so many of its own stars over the past couple of years that there may not be room for another big long-term contract commitment, especially from outside the organization for a player they don’t already know.”

Porter is set to earn just under $5 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal. Despite him wanting $30 million a year, Graziano doubts he will get that in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

Pittsburgh Steelers Optimistic Porter Returns in Week 4

Pittsburgh is on a short week but could get Porter back from injury.

Ahead of the Browns game, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said he’s hopeful Porter will return.

“I hope so. We have a plan for Joey. Hopefully he can do more. We’ll give him a chance to get out there,” answered McCarthy when asked by reporters, including PennLive’s Nick Farabaugh.

If Pittsburgh gets Porter back, it will be a big boost to the Steelers’ defense and secondary.