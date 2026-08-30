Steelers Make Eye-Opening Joey Porter Jr. Decision Amid Contract Standoff

The Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed their roster down to 53 players ahead of the 2026 campaign, the final step standing between them and the start of the regular season. There were some surprising decisions as part of the team’s roster cuts, but for the most part, the Steelers are riding into the new year with the crop of players that many folks were expecting them to have at their disposal.

One guy who wasn’t exactly on the roster bubble, but whose status was still up in the air, was star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Amid ongoing contract negotiations, Porter spent most of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a back injury. While no new deal has been reached here, that didn’t stop Pittsburgh from making a move involving Porter on Sunday.

Steelers Activate Joey Porter Jr. Off the PUP List

While the Steelers actually selected Porter with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he was actually the first selection in the second round of the draft. That didn’t figure to be much of an issue at the time, but it has actually played a surprising role in Porter’s ongoing contract negotiations with Pittsburgh.

Since he wasn’t a first-round pick, that means Porter’s rookie contract didn’t come with a fifth-year option, which the front office would have obviously exercised this offseason. Instead, Porter is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to receive a contract extension. The Steelers have been open to giving Porter a new deal, but there is a wide gap between the two sides in terms of his compensation.

As a result of these ongoing negotiations, Porter landed on the PUP list with a back injury, with some folks simply believing he wouldn’t have practiced regardless due to his contract situation. If that was the case, it was a shrewd move to open up another roster spot, but now that the regular season is here, Pittsburgh needs Porter on the field. Even with his contract saga still hovering over the team, the Steelers have activated Porter off the PUP list ahead of the start of the regular season.

Activated off Active/Physically Unable to Perform: DB Joey Porter Jr.,” the Steelers announced on their official website.

Steelers Hoping Joey Porter Jr. Will Be Ready to Play By Week 1

Getty Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is entering his fourth season with the team.

Porter has been a star corner for the Steelers since entering the pros, which is why settling his contract situation is so important. Last season, Porter racked up 52 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and one sack in 14 games of action, all of which were starts. Even though he didn’t practice at all during training camp, Pittsburgh is counting on Porter to open the season as their top cornerback.

Whether or not he will be ready to go by the time Week 1 rolls around, though, is still unknown. While his back injury isn’t expected to hold him out for four games (which is what would have happened had he stayed on the PUP list), there’s no guarantee he can get himself up to speed in time for the season opener. Porter getting activated to the active roster is a big move, but his status still bears watching over the next couple of weeks.