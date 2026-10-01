Steelers Reached ‘Final Straw’ With Joey Porter Jr. Before Cowboys Trade: Report

With the Joey Porter Jr. saga set to continue into the second month of the 2026 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers elected to finally trade the cornerback late Wednesday night. The move came just hours after the Steelers ruled out Porter for Week 4 because of a “back flareup.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that was breaking point for the Steelers.

“The final straw came this week when Porter complained again about back pain, just one day after the Steelers listed him as being a full participant at practice for the first time this season,” wrote Dulac. On Wednesday afternoon, the team ruled the cornerback out for Thursday night’s game against the Browns in Cleveland.

The Steelers had conditioning, not the back injury, as the reason for listing Porter on the injury report ahead of Week 4. But the team added “back” to Porter on Wednesday. As Dulac explained, the team also ruled him out.

Porter hasn’t played this season because of repetitive back flareups. But it was one of the worst kept secrets the cornerback was staging a hold-in because he didn’t receive a contract extension to his liking this offseason.

The Steelers dealt Porter to the Dallas Cowboys late Wednesday. In return, Pittsburgh received a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder.