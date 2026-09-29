Steelers Get Clear Message From Jerry Jones on Potential Joey Porter Jr. Trade

There’s been a lot of muddy waters when it comes to the Joey Porter Jr. situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But one aspect of the ongoing saga appeared to be rather true Tuesday — the Dallas Cowboys are interested in a potential trade.

Jerry Jones essentially confirmed that during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“I’d just say we’re right on top of it,” Jones said when asked about a possible Porter trade. “We’re very aware of the moving parts out here, we should be. And communication is a big part of that….

“The answer to your question is yes, there’s conversations going on.”

Jones answer came two days after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys made an inquiry into Porter’s availability on the trade market.

Schefter wrote Sunday morning before the Steelers faced the Cincinnati Bengals that “a handful of teams” have contacted the Steelers about Porter. The ESPN insider named the Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

“The Steelers would be willing to listen to trade offers for Porter, according to sources, but they would want a strong compensation package if they were to deal the fourth-year star,” wrote Schefter.

“Porter has been seeking a new contract, but the Steelers do not negotiate deals during the season, raising questions about the possibility of a trade.”

Porter actually declined requesting a trade from the Steelers when he spoke to the media Thursday. But a trade remains a possibility, as Porter and the Steelers continue to not engage in contract talks about a potential extension.

The cornerback has sat out the first three games of the season. Officially, he missed Sunday’s Week 3 matchup because of his conditioning.

Could Steelers Cowboys Execute Blockbuster Joey Porter Jr. Trade?

Getty Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones essentially confirmed his team is engaging in trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers and Cowboys have made two notable trades over the last year and a half. First, the two teams agreed to a deal that sent wide receiver George Pickens to Dallas in May 2025.

Then in August, the Steelers shipped offensive tackle Broderick Jones to the Cowboys.

Clearly, the two teams have a familiarity with working trades. The Cowboys have a potential need at cornerback, as they continue to seek upgrades for their defense. Meanwhile, the Steelers might finally be tired of the Porter drama.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has faced questions on Porter for weeks now. There doesn’t appear to be an end in site to the situation either because the Steelers won’t negotiate with the cornerback again on an extension until after the season.

Steelers insider Gerry Dulac reported Porter declined a contract extension that would have given him a $27 million average annual salary. With that in mind, it makes little sense for the cornerback to return and risk injury before getting a new deal.

“I just don’t see that happening after everything he’s been through,” Dulac said Sunday morning, via Steelers Depot. “Turning down something north of $27 million, he’s gonna play for four million this year? You know, sat out the spring, OTAs, mini camp. We saw what happened in training camp, going through this process now. That, to me, is it’s all for naught now if he decides to play. So I’m just not sure that he’s going to. We’ll see.”

The Steelers could simply end the saga by getting what they can for Porter in a trade.

Could Steelers Get Joey Porter Jr. Back for Week 4?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has the chance to play Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

One would think that on a short week, Porter would have little chance to play during Week 4. The Steelers will visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

But head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t rule out the possibility of a Porter return in Week 4 while speaking to the media Monday. Porter also practiced fully Monday.

The practice session was a walk-through, but it was the first time Porter was listed as a full participant on the team’s injury report.

The Steelers could use Porter back in the lineup. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols could both be out Thursday. Ramsey has a wrist injury while Echols is in the concussion protocol.

But until Porter returns for a game, the Cowboys are a team to watch for a potential Porter trade.