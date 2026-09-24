Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Gives 2-Word Final Answer on Return Before Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers might not have cornerback Joey Porter Jr. back for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. But the cornerback plans to play at some point this season.

Porter made that clear with a definitive answer to a follow-up question during his Thursday media session.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Porter when asked if he saw himself playing at some point, via Steelers insider Mark Kaboly.

Whether that will be Sunday against one of the team’s AFC North rivals remains to be seen.

“I don’t know. We still have two more days to practice,” said Porter on his status for Week 3. “So, I mean, we could figure that out sooner, and in a week.

“I just know I did everything today, and it went smooth. So, we’re going to just keep working.

Porter has yet to play this season. The cornerback said he’s been sidelined both because of his back injury and conditioning.

Joey Porter Jr. Addresses His Playing Status

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. spoke to reporters about returning to play, his contract and back injury Thursday.

Porter provided the media several notable answers to questions in what was potentially the most telling session on the cornerback’s ongoing situation.

The 26-year-old denied requesting a trade from the Steelers. The cornerback also said, “I don’t know where that came from” when asked about getting a second opinion on his injured back.

Porter also spoke strongly about his relationship with the team.

“I love all my guys, and my guys love me too,” said Porter. “They’re here from me, and I’m here for them.”

The cornerback denying he requested the Steelers trade him directly refutes a report from two of the top league insiders — Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

“Sources say Porter, who had previously requested a trade from the Steelers, is open to playing elsewhere, and an early-season trade is very possible,” wrote Schefter and Rapoport on September 13.

If one wants to get really technical, Porter didn’t say he “definitely” sees himself playing for the Steelers again. The “at some point” phrase included in the question could also mean Porter “definitely” sees himself playing again in 2027, not 2026.

But that might be splitting hairs far too much. If Porter didn’t ask for a trade, and with the question pretty clearly suggesting “at some point” this season, it’s pretty evident the cornerback is talking about a return to the Steelers in 2026.

Porter Speaks out on Steelers Contract Situation

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. gave several notable answer to the media Thursday.

Porter didn’t mention anything about his contract situation keeping him out the first two weeks of the regular season. But the cornerback did address not reaching an agreement on an extension this offseason.

“It didn’t get done. It didn’t happen,” Porter said. “That’s really just old news to me now. It’s mainly just focus on what I got ahead of me and just really being back to one-hundred percentage.”

The Steelers could use Porter back against the Bengals on Sunday. It’s always difficult covering Cincinnati wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Without the team’s best cornerback, that’s very difficult for a defense.

But based on the trade speculation and rumors that Porter may never play again for the Steelers, his confirmation that he aims to play this season Pittsburgh is very good news.

In his first three seasons, Porter posted 165 combined tackles with 31 pass defenses. Porter also had three interceptions and one sack.