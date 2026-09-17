Joey Porter Jr.’s Appearance at Steelers’ Practice Creates More Confusion

Thursday’s practice added another chapter to the ongoing soap opera-like drama between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. Walked Off the Practice Field Early

Just a few days after Mike McCarthy provided some optimism for Porter’s return, granted also refused to discuss the “impasse” over his contractual situation, the 26-year-old cornerback left the practice field in the middle of a session with a trainer. Prior to Porter’s exit, he participated in loose ball drills, according to those in attendance. His departure occurred with the media present during the open portion of practice, too.

And with Porter’s status for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Patriots uncertain, many are now speculating if he either aggravated an his back injury, suffered some other ailment or just decided to be done with practice all together. Leaving with the trainer lends credence to the injury aspect, but Porter’s displeasure with his contract are public knowledge as well.

Why the Steelers Are an ‘Impasse’ With Porter

Part of the impasse stems from the Steelers viewing Porter, a productive player who has yet to be named a Pro Bowler through three seasons, as shy of warranting a contact that would reset the market again. Porter, on the other hand, has watched similar players spike the market with big contracts throughout the offseason.

Porter, 26, is coming off a 2025 season in which he recorded 52 total tackles in 14 games. He also deflected 14 passes and picked off one. But Porter is two years removed from his best season of his young career yet. In 2024, Porter put up a career-high 70 combined tackles, 53 credited as solo, a couple tackles for a loss, seven pass deflections and an interception. He registered 43 tackles as a rookie.

A Porter Trade Would Be Polarizing for Steelers Fans

With the Steelers unwilling to budge on their stance, and Porter seemingly unwilling to meet in the middle, the most likely scenario is the two sides are unable to ever come to terms. And an eventual breakup between Pittsburgh and Porter would create a disappointing end to a franchise’s relationship with a legacy player.

A possible trade of Porter, 26, the son of the former popular Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr., comes with extra emotions for fans. Porter Sr. made four Pro Bowls and was part of a Super Bowl winning team in Pittsburgh. Fans figured his son would enjoy similar, if not greater, success when the Steelers brought him home by selecting him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

With or without Porter, the Steelers will kickoff their Week 2 contest against the 0-1 Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20.