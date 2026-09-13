Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Stays Silent on Joey Porter Jr. Contract Amid Absence

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons. There was some mixed reporting about why.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo reported Porter was healthy enough to play. So did team insider Mark Kaboly, who referred to the cornerback as a healthy scratch Sunday.

Entering Week 1, Porter was on the injury report with a back issue. Porter missed training camp and the preseason with the same ailment.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, though, reported Porter didn’t play because of his back injury. The Steelers included Porter on their inactive list, which came out 90 minutes prior to kickoff Sunday.

After the Steelers defeated the Falcons 20-13 on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy suggested Porter didn’t play because of his back.

“I would clearly just put him finishing up the ramp up stage as far as where he is. We sat down and talked about it,” McCarthy told reporters in his postgame press conference. “We talked about the plan for next week. He’s definitely ready to do more. We’ll see how that goes. He’ll do something tomorrow and then hopefully we can take up his snaps in Wednesday’s snaps.”

When asked point blank if Porter sitting out Week 1 was injury-related and nothing to do with his contract situation, McCarthy declined to offer a significant comment.

“The business part of it, that’s not for me to speak on. We had a plan for him to go through a ramp up workout through last week and that’s really the timeline that we’re hopefully coming to an end to.”

Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Addresses Joey Porter Jr. After Week 1

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t address Joey Porter Jr.’s contract situation after the team’s Week 1 win.

Pittsburgh’s situation with Porter has grown very complicated. McCarthy not addressing it probably only adds to the muddy waters.

For now, though, Steelers Nation will have to take McCarthy at his word that Porter’s Week 1 absence was injury related. The cornerback can prove that Wednesday by practicing more ahead of Week 2.

McCarthy could have added clarify by specifically saying Porter’s absence wasn’t due to his contract. But the declined answer is going to lead pundits and fans to believe that it at least played a part.

While reporting from Schefter and Rapoport stated the back, not contract, was the reason Porter didn’t play in Week 1, the two NFL insiders also added Sunday morning the Steelers trading Porter “is possible.”

That’s a bit of an odd thing to report if Porter’s absence is only due to an injury. But two things can be true — Porter could be dealing with a back ailment while also not pleased he doesn’t have a new deal.

Of course, it was Schefter himself that suggested in August during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that Porter’s back injury could have been hiding a hold-in contract situation.

In summary, Porter’s back/contract situation has become a mess with the regular season now under way. The Steelers have a long standing policy of not negotiating contract extensions during the season. Porter, meanwhile, might not play unless he gets a new deal.

And really, that’s why McCarthy not speaking out on Porter’s contract situation is so noteworthy.

Steelers Defeat Falcons Without Porter

Getty Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play in Week 1.

Although it came against a banged-up QB in Cooper Rush, the Steelers defense did just fine without Porter in Week 1. Pittsburgh held Atlanta to just 238 yards, including 4.2 yards per play and 13 points.

The lone Falcons touchdown came on a short field after a Steelers giveaway. The Steelers secondary yielded just 118 passing yards and helped hold Atlanta to 2-for-12 on third down.

Asante Samuel Jr. started in Porter’s place. New Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean appeared to have a strong team debut as did nickel cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“I thought they did a really nice job,” McCarthy said of the cornerbacks replacing Porter. “Obviously, all eyes on the running back. But I thought our guys played well outside throughout the defense.”