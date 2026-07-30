Insider Suggests Joey Porter Jr. Was in Hot Water With New Steelers Coaching Staff

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been seeking a long-term contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. One tactic Porter used to try and land the new deal was sitting out offseason workouts.

The move, though, may end up having the opposite impact the cornerback wished.

Steelers insider Gerry Dulac said on FOX Sports Pittsburgh on Wednesday night Porter missing spring practices gave Mike McCarthy and the other new Steelers coaches a bad first impression.

“He did not do himself any favors coming in with a new coaching staff and not doing anything in the spring,” said Dulac. “That did not sit well with them.”

Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle wrote Wednesday that Porter was present for all spring workouts. But he didn’t participate.

Porter is now not participating in training camp this week because of a back injury. The Steelers surprisingly placed the cornerback on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

Steelers Not Pleased Joey Porter Jr. Sat Out Offseason Workouts?

Under normal circumstances, Porter missing spring workouts wouldn’t have been a significant deal. Most of the spring practices are voluntary, and it’s typical for players seeking contract extensions to not participate.

But the timing for Porter was bad. The Steelers have nearly an entirely new coaching staff. While a vast majority of the team’s veterans practiced under the new coaches in the spring, Porter didn’t.

It’s also worth nothing that Porter isn’t a superstar. That could matter when it comes to offseason participation.

“It’s understandable why Porter followed the new league norm to protect his leverage, but he doesn’t have the same history with this coaching staff that previous Steelers players did,” wrote McCorkle. “Heyward and Watt had years of built-up trust and production that allowed them to navigate those situations differently.”

Porter Sidelined at Steelers Training Camp With Back Injury

Dulac didn’t note whether Porter missing the spring will have a long-term impact on his relationship with the Steelers. Unfortunately for Porter, he is now sidelined because of an aggravated back injury.

But Dulac does see the Steelers still trying to sign Porter to an extension.

“I don’t know that that’s going to affect the contract that he’s gonna sign,” added Dulac. “He’s gonna get a nice piece of money, and he should because they can’t afford not to sign him.”