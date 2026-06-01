Ex-Steelers Fan Favorite to Work out for John Harbaugh’s Giants: Report

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants lost a former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver to injury in offseason workouts. To replace him, Harbaugh might turn to another former Steelers wideout.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning the Giants will host veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a workout. Along with fellow veterans Braxton Berrios and Odell Beckham Jr., Smith-Schuster will work out for the Giants on Monday.

Smith-Schuster played the first five seasons of his career for the Steelers. He became a fan favorite while averaging 15.8 yards per catch as a rookie and entertaining fans with his social media accounts.

During his second NFL season, Smith-Schuster posted a career-best 111 receptions and 1,426 receiving yards. Behind those statistics, he made his only Pro Bowl during 2018.

Last season, Smith-Schuster had 33 receptions, 345 receiving yards and one touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Giants are hosting receivers for workouts the same day Gunner Olszewski is scheduled for surgery. Olszewski suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Friday’s practice at Giants offseason workouts.

Olszewski played in 18 games for the Steelers from 2022-23.