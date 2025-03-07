Steelers Insider Links Pit to Ex-Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman Hitting NFL Free Agency

Hi, Subscriber

Pittsburgh Steelers insider Mark Kaboly linked the team to recently released defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on March 7.

Hours after the Washington Commanders released Allen, Kaboly suggested the Steelers will pursue Allen with a GIF from Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street.

As a caption to another GIF of John Cena, Kaboly explained why the Steelers are a logical fit for Allen.

Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar coached Allen at Alabama during the 2016 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Commanders released Allen on March 7. The move saved Washington more than $16 million in cap space.

How Jonathan Allen Could Fit With the Steelers

Although the Steelers drafted Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the team hasn’t been the most diligent in adding more young defensive line depth.

Last season, the Steelers continued to rely heavily on veteran Cameron Heyward. The 14-year veteran experienced an incredible bounce back 2024 season. However, Heyward will turn 36 in May, so it’s vital the Steelers get younger along their defensive line.

At 30 years old, Allen isn’t a spring chicken. But he’d give the Steelers another proven veteran alongside Heyward. Allen’s presence would also give the Steelers an extra year or two to find and develop more defensive line pieces in the draft.

Allen missed half of the 2024 season because of a partial left pectoral tear. But he was supposed to miss the rest of the season when he suffered the injury during Week 6.

The veteran defensive lineman returned in Week 17 and played through the NFC Championship Game.

In eight regular season games, Allen registered three sacks, three tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

The best statistical season of Allen’s career came in 2021 when he had nine sacks with 30 quarterback hits. Allen made the Pro Bowl during 2021 and 2022.

During his most recent healthy season, Allen posted 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits in 2023.

