Steelers Encouraged to Target Potentially Disgruntled All-Pro LB in Trade

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan has been a lot more aggressive than his predecessor. For that reason, it’s not crazy to think the Steelers could still make another significant roster addition this summer.

On June 15, Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders went through several potential targets. Some of the targets were more minor additions while others would be blockbuster adds.

As one of the potential blockbuster moves, Saunders proposed the Steelers target Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks in a trade.

“Khan has shown zero hesitation to pull the trigger if a big move is available to him, so don’t rule out any scenario, just because it looks like the Steelers depth chart might be sufficiently stocked at that spot,” wrote Saunders.

“The Dolphins aren’t going anywhere, and Brooks has one season remaining on his contract. He was an All-Pro and led the NFL in tackles last season and at 28, ought to be ready to cash in one last time. Does he want to spend it playing for a moribund team that has already traded most of its best players? The Steelers could bring him in and give him a contract extension right now.”

Brooks made first-team All-Pro last season while leading the NFL with 183 combined tackles. He also registered 13 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks and three pass defenses.

This offseason, Brooks has been seeking a contract extension from the Dolphins. But he has yet to receive one, and Brooks is set to enter training camp in a contract year.

Could Steelers Pursue Trade for Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks?

The Steelers have two quality inside linebacker starters in Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson. They also have considerable depth at the position.

But with a 42-year-old quarterback, one can’t rule out any move for the Steelers that will help them win in 2026. Acquiring Brooks would give the Steelers an upgrade at linebacker.

The 28-year-old is the sideline-to-sideline linebacker the Steelers have been seeking basically since Ryan Shazier’s injury. Over the past five years, Brooks has averaged 156 tackles per season. He’s also posted nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks per campaign.

The Dolphins have appeared hesitant to shop Brooks this offseason. But until they sign the linebacker to a new contract, the possibility is on the table.

With the Dolphins focused on their long-term future, they aren’t expected to sign the 28-year-old linebacker. That’s why Brooks could welcome a trade if the team that acquires him offers him a new deal.

Saunders didn’t mention anything about trade compensation for Brooks. Presumably, the rebuilding Dolphins would want draft picks.

The Steelers should be willing to give up draft capital for Brooks if the compensation doesn’t include a pick earlier than the third or fourth round.

Steelers LB Depth Entering 2026 NFL Training Camp

Acquiring Brooks is a blockbuster move that could have major ramifications for the Steelers over several years. But inside linebacker isn’t really the team’s biggest need.

As previously mentioned, the Steelers have quality starters and depth at the position.

Behind Queen and Wilson on the depth chart sits Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb. The Steelers also have linebacker Carson Bruener as a special teams contributor and Jamin Davis on the roster.

To trade for Brooks, the Steelers would probably have to accept two things. First, they would have to part with two of the aforementioned linebackers. The most likely choices are Harrison and Davis.

But secondly, trading for Brooks will likely require signing him to a long-term deal. Doing that would mean the Steelers not re-signing Queen, who will be a free agent in March.

The Steelers likely won’t have the space under the salary cap to sign both Brooks and Queen.

Pittsburgh ended its offseason workouts on June 12. The team will resume practicing at training camp in late July.