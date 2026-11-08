Steelers Get Major Update on Potential Josh Downs Trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter didn’t say where wide receiver Josh Downs will definitely land in a trade this week. But on Sunday morning, Schefter indicated pretty clearly what the Downs trade compensation will be, which might not be the best update for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Josh Downs sounds like he could be on the move this week for a fourth-round draft pick,” said Schefter on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, via Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark. “Kansas City is interested. Pittsburgh is interested.

“Teams looking for a receiver are interested.”

There’s one significant problem with that report from a Steelers perspective. The team doesn’t have a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Will Chiefs Land Steelers Trade Target Josh Downs?

Now, just because they don’t have a fourth-rounder doesn’t mean the Steelers are out of the running for Downs. But it does mean one of two things would have to occur for Pittsburgh to get the Indianapolis Colts receiver.

One, the Steelers would have to offer a third-round pick. That’s not ideal because it’s very likely an overpay.

The second way the Steelers could get Downs is to get creative through a draft pick swap of some kind that nets the Colts something greater than a fourth-round selection in draft capital.

But Schefter’s report was rather clear. The Colts are going to get a fourth-rounder for Downs before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

Clark described the wording in Schefter’s reporting as a hint.

“It’s notable, at least to me, that Schefter explicitly said a fourth-round pick [for Downs],” wrote Clark.

“Indianapolis likely won’t take a 2028 fourth for Downs. The Chiefs have a 2027 fourth-round pick and could also potentially have a compensatory fourth-round pick, making them more willing to trade their own fourth-rounder this year.

“It might be reading too much into the report, but the tea leaves make it sound like Downs could be going to Kansas City.”

Will Steelers Increase Offer for Colts WR?

The NFL trade deadline is now about 48 hours away. So while it sounded likely Sunday that Downs was heading to Kansas City, the Steelers still have time to change that.

The Colts receiver could be a nice boost for a Steelers offense desperate for more receiving production. While second-round rookie Germie Bernard has developed nicely, WR1 D.K. Metcalf has struggled this season. Other wideouts Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek are all dealing with injuries.

All three of those receivers could return to play a significant role in the second half of the season. But that’s a gamble. The Steelers could also still suffer another receiver injury.

Acquiring depth would be the wise move. Downs is one of the top trade options, but that makes him one of the more expensive targets too.

However, if the Steelers don’t offer more than a fourth-round pick for Downs, they could pivot to a different wideout on the trade market. Other possibilities include fellow Colts wideout Keenan Allen or other AFC South receivers such as Brian Thomas Jr. or Calvin Ridley.

Chris Godwin and Jerry Jeudy are other receivers potentially on the move at the deadline, but the Steelers appear to be long shots for either of those wideouts.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10 at 4 pm ET.