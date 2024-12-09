Steelers’ Justin Fields Named Potential Target for AFC Foe

Bleacher Report NFL scouting department argued that Justin Fields could be a target for the New York Jets this offseason.

Although they are 10-3, the Pittsburgh Steelers have questions to answer behind center because both quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will be free agents this offseason. In all likelihood, the Steelers will not be able to retain both signal callers.

If that’s the case, then Wilson is the front runner to stay since he’s led the Steelers to a 6-1 record as a starter.

That will allow Fields to test free agency in March. On December 9, the Bleacher Report NFL scouting department argued that the New York Jets should be interested in signing Fields.

“So much of what the Jets want to do this offseason will depend on whether Rodgers is back and who the head coach is going to be,” wrote the BR staff.

“But if the partnership is over, then the Jets may want to find a bridge quarterback who can allow them to take their time with a rookie at the position.

“That might be a good job for Justin Fields. His run with Pittsburgh provided enough intrigue to get another crack at being a starter. If anything, his athleticism and running ability would give the offense a higher floor while a rookie prepares to start.”

Fields is 4-2 as Pittsburgh’s starter this season. He posted the first three-game winning streak of his career in the first three weeks of the 2024 regular season.

Why Justin Fields Earned the Right to Compete for a Starting Job in 2025

Fields showed terrific potential in his three seasons with the Chicago Bears to begin his career. But he led the Bears to a 10-28 record in large part because of all the turnovers he had.

With the Steelers, though, Fields did a terrific job of eliminating those mistakes in a small sample. In his six starts with Pittsburgh, Fields had 1 interception and 1 lost fumble.

He still has developing to do as a passer. Fields also has a career-high 65.8% completion percentage this season, but in his six starts, he regularly missed open receivers. Fields also doesn’t read defenses at an elite level.

But he’s only 25 years old, and his running ability masks his deficiencies as a passer. Fields has averaged 6 yards per carry in his career.

He rushed for 1,143 yards while posting a league-best 7.1 yards per rush in 2022.

Because he still has developing to do, it’s unlikely that an NFL team will just simply sign Fields to be their franchise quarterback without any competition. But he’s earned the right to compete for a starting job somewhere. At the very least, he offers upside as a bridge quarterback for an organization looking for a long-term solution behind center.

In the right situation, maybe Fields becomes that solution for a team.

Would the Jets Be the Best Landing Spot for Fields?

An interesting question regarding the upcoming Steelers offense is how much will Fields value playing for the Pittsburgh coaching staff.

In September, teammate Cameron Heyward asked Fields when the quarterback appeared on the “Not Just Football Podcast” which team — the Bears or Steelers — had a better coaching staff. Fields didn’t hesitate, saying the Steelers and added, “it’s not close.”

Would Fields be willing to take a discount to stay with Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith? Would he hesitate to sign with the Jets because New York hasn’t had a head coach last more than four seasons in the last dozen years?

It’s difficult to answer those questions, as only Fields knows what he will value most in his next team.

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh in October. So, they could have a new head coach that entices Fields to sign with the Jets.

If the team moves on from Aaron Rodgers, it’s clear Fields could be on New York’s quarterbacks wish list for the 2025 season.