Steelers’ Justin Fields Reacts to Idea He Could Return Kickoffs

Quarterback Justin Fields is so dynamic, the Pittsburgh Steelers may find new creative ways to get the ball in his hands. But that doesn’t mean Fields will play on special teams.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko reported on May 28 that Fields “laughed off” the idea that he could return kickoffs for the Steelers this season.

“Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong,” Fields said on May 28, via Batko. “Coach Danny [Smith] was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example.”

The idea of Fields on the kickoff return team went viral when Steelers running back Jaylen Warren mentioned it to defensive captain Cameron Heyward during The Not Just Football draft special on May 2.

“Our special teams coordinator was talking about Justin Fields being back there. We’re like, ‘Hold up, hold up,’” Warren told Heyward and co-host Hayden Walsh. “We looked at him like, ‘Justin Fields is about to be back there?’ I don’t know. I think it’s cool.”

Justin Fields Clarifies His Role With Steelers

Fields appeared to take the possibility of him playing a return role in stride. But he also made it clear to Batko that he considered the concept “kind of a joke” and added that he is not in Pittsburgh to be part of the special teams unit.

“It’s funny how serious social media takes everything,” Fields said. “It was kind of funny to me when everybody was making a big deal about it for no reason.”

Still, Fields couldn’t help but also have some fun with the idea.

“Hey, you never know. [Smith] might cook something up. We’ll see what happens,” Fields said with a grin according to Batko.

Although special teams would be a different animal, Fields has certainly been a great runner with the ball from the offensive backfield during his NFL career. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry in three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

During 2022, Fields led the league with a 7.1 yards per rush average.

Fields Competing With Steelers’ Russell Wilson at Quarterback

As Fields implied, he didn’t accept a trade to the Steelers to play special teams. He’s a quarterback who hopes to see another starting opportunity in Pittsburgh.

Fields told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo on May 21 that he is competing during offseason workouts as if he will start in 2024.

“I definitely don’t have the mindset of sitting all year,” Fields said, via Fittipaldo. “I come in here every day and give it all I got. I’m pushing him to be his best, and he’s pushing me to be my best every day.”

Fields didn’t start immediately as a rookie. But after he assumed the starting role in Chicago during Week 3 of 2021, he started 38 of the team’s next 49 games. In the 11 contests where he didn’t start, Fields didn’t play because of injuries.

He completed 60.3% of his passes while averaging 7 yards per pass with 40 touchdowns in 40 games with Chicago. He also rushed for 2,220 yards and 14 additional scores.

But big mistakes have been a problem for Fields. He had 30 interceptions, 38 fumbles and 135 sacks with the Bears. That was largely why he posted just a 10-28 record as a starter.

Cleaning up those errors is and should be Fields’ top priority, not becoming an option on special teams.