QB Justin Fields Delivers Another Message on Steelers Departure

Quarterback Justin Fields will see the Pittsburgh Steelers again in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The league will undoubtably hype the “revenge” game narrative, but while addressing his free agency decision again this week, Fields focused solely on his new team, the New York Jets.

In a new documentary released on the team’s YouTube channel, Fields explained that new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was a significant factor in his choice to sign with the Jets.

“I chose the Jets because No. 1, AG,” Fields said. “The kind of coach he is, how passionate he is about the game, and really just what he brings to the table.

“Changing the culture around here and wanting to win games and wanting to be great. He knows what it takes to build a team up from the ground up and really get them going. I think that’s why AG is the right guy for this job.”

The Steelers acquired Fields in a trade from the Chicago Bears during March 2024. But the Steelers declined Fields’ fifth-year rookie option and allowed him to reach free agency this year.

On the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, Fields and the Jets agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract. The quarterback officially signed the deal on March 13.