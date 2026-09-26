Ex-Steelers Starting QB Floated as John Harbaugh Trade Target for Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the NFL early this season. But a few other clubs around the league are already dealing with injuries behind center. That’s sent the quarterback trade rumor mill into a bit of a frenzy.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added to that Friday evening.

While discussing potential external quarterback options for the New York Giants, Rapoport argued free agent Jimmy Garoppolo was the best option. But the insider also mentioned several possible trade targets.

Former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields made the list.

“You look at some of the other two/threes. Gardner Minshew would be a name to wonder about, someone, let’s say for the New York Giants, he’s played with Matt Nagy,” said Rapoport. “That would be a name to consider.

“Would the Chiefs trade Justin Fields? That would be another name to consider.”

Fields is in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The ex-Steelers starter made his Chiefs debut in Week 1 but didn’t attempt a pass.

Fields went 2-7 with 1,259 passing yards and seven touchdowns in nine starts for the New York Jets last season.

Ex-Steelers’ Justin Fields Named Potential Giants Trade Target

Getty Quarterback Justin Fields started six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

It makes sense the Giants could be interested in acquiring Fields. The former first-round pick is still only 27 years old and has a similar skillset to injured starter Jaxson Dart.

Fields is 16-37 in his career as a starter. The only season he has posted a winning record was in six starts with the Steelers during 2024.

But Fields has more upside than Jameis Winston. If Winston can’t steady the Giants with his veteran leadership, then Harbaugh could elect other options.

To be clear, though, Rapoport was not reporting definitively the Giants will pursue other quarterback options. Additionally, there’s no confirmation the Chiefs are interested in trading Fields. More than likely, Kansas City will want to keep Fields as its own quarterback insurance.

Rapoport indirectly admitted that before mentioning Fields as a potential Giants target.

“No one is going to trade their backup quarterback if they really believe in them to the New York Giants,” said Rapoport. “Because everybody wants their backup for themselves in case something happens to their starter.”

With that in mind, Rapoport floating Fields as a target was really pure speculation. Again, the insider was pretty clear Garoppolo is probably New York’s most-likely possible target.

Fields went 4-2 as the Steelers starting quarterback to start the 2024 campaign. He started for an injured Russell Wilson, who finished the campaign behind center for Pittsburgh.

In 10 appearances overall for the Steelers, Fields threw five touchdowns and only one interception while averaging 6.9 yards per pass. He also rushed for 289 yards and five scores.

Fields owns a .255 win percentage as a starting quarterback when not playing for the Steelers.

After Fields, Rapoport also named Mason Rudolph a potential trade target for Harbaugh and the Giants. Similar to the situation with Fields, though, the Steelers aren’t likely to want to give up their QB2 in case something happens to Aaron Rodgers.

Harbaugh is 1-1 to begin his Giants tenure. Dart will miss the rest of the season because of left knee surgery.