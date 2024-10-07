Justin Fields Gives 2-Word Summary on Steelers’ Struggling Offense

In Week 5, quarterback Justin Fields again avoided making the catastrophic mistakes he committed while playing for the Chicago Bears. He’s thrown just 1 interception in five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But on October 6, the problem was Fields and the Steelers didn’t manage much offense to speak of against the Dallas Cowboys, especially through the air.

Although Fields threw 2 touchdown passes, he completed just 15 of 27 passes for 131 yards. He averaged 4.9 yards per attempt and also took 3 sacks.

Several things plagued the Steelers offense in Week 5, including penalties. On one drive in the second quarter, the Steelers gained 12 yards on first and second down but didn’t earn a first down because they committed two false start penalties before the plays.

When asked about whether the self-inflicting wounds on offense were frustrating to Fields and the offense, he kept his answer simple.

“Most definitely,” Fields told the media.

Justin Fields speaks to the media after our game against the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/3mZ4kMxZdO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2024

A week after the Steelers posted their most passing yards of the season versus the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh was again held under 140 passing yards in Week 5. The Steelers have failed to eclipse that passing mark during three of their five games this season.

Justin Fields Fails to Name Steelers’ Offensive Identity

Fields had a couple notable answers during his postgame press conference early on the morning of October 7. Other than his quick response to his frustration, he tried to downplay the idea that the Steelers don’t have an offensive identity.

Then when asked, as a follow-up question, what that identity is, Fields was unable to name it.

“I think we have an identity, I just don’t know what it is,” Fields told the media. “I’ve never heard necessarily an option for an identity.

“I think we ran the ball well today. Like I said, I think we just missed shots and shot ourselves in the foot again. So, I don’t think we’re one of those teams looking for an identity. I think we know who we are. We’re a team that predicates on running the football, staying on schedule on first and second down and then executing on third down. But we just didn’t get the job done.

“So, I don’t know the words necessarily to label the identity. But those are some intangibles and characteristics of what we are as an offense.”

To Fields’ point, the Steelers rushed for 92 yards. But the Cowboys outgained the Steelers on the ground, and that was one of the closer yardage statistics in the game.

Pittsburgh’s Frustrating Night on Offense in Week 5

Coming into Week 5, the Cowboys were ranked last in rushing. The Steelers were 11th.

But Dallas’ ability to hit in the passing game appeared to open up the run as the game went. The Steelers were not able to capitalize on passing opportunities down the field.

Overall, the Cowboys outgained the Steelers 445-226. Dallas almost averaged two more yards per play than Pittsburgh.

The Cowboys were also 9-for-15 on third down while the Steelers converted only 3 of 12 third-down attempts.

The Steelers nearly beat the Cowboys thanks to 3 takeaways on defense. The Cowboys also had plenty of instances of self-inflicted wounds, as they committed 11 penalties.

But that really only added to the Steelers’ frustrations. Sunday night was only Pittsburgh’s seventh loss under Mike Tomlin when the defense forced 3 takeaways.

The Steelers also became just the 20th team since 2007 to lose to a team that committed 3 turnovers and 11 fouls.

Since 2007 and entering Week 5, teams who commit 11 penalties and turn the ball over at least 3 times are 19-102-1. That's a 16% winning percentage. Add Dallas to the win column tonight. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 7, 2024

The Steelers will look to bounce back next week on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.